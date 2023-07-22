Entitled Guest Causes Dramatic Scene at Disneyland, Guest Behavior at All-Time Low

An entitled Guest recently caused a dramatic scene at Disneyland, shamefully proving that Guest behavior is at an all-time low at the Park.

Thanks to social media and Guests sharing their experiences at Disney Parks worldwide daily, it would appear that Disneyland Resort — which recently established a process to void select Guests’ tickets to the Park — is struggling with increasingly problematic Guests. Parkgoers are inadvertently causing scenes at the Park with their outfits, disrupting the Park’s family-friendly environment with their reckless behavior, ruining the experience for others, acting entitled, and being intolerant toward other Guests and Cast Members.

And recently, an entitled mother caused a dramatic scene at one of Disney California Adventure’s most popular rides, making Guests around her and even her family live a “horror” story at the Park.

Redditor u/agnes_unicorn_pop shared their experience using the Single Rider line at Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land. The parkgoer explained that while they were well aware of the line’s guidelines despite it being their first time using the attractive Disneyland service, a family of four — “a child, two tween boys, and their Mom” — in front of them tried to take advantage of the Single Rider line, obnoxiously insisting against their party being separated by Cast Members.

“This is single rider, Maam. You don’t ride together,” the Guest quoted a Cast Member when recounting the incident, adding that the mother and her children got to ride the attraction separately (as they should have if they were trying to use the Single Rider line), which, of course, upset the entitled mother trying to cut the ride’s regular line abusing the Park’s Single Rider system.

The Guest commented they tried to hold their laughter after witnessing the outraged mother snapping at Cast Members for enforcing the line’s rules, and added that when they exited the ride, they could see the mother yelling at their children. “REALLY. THAT’S PATHETIC, IT WAS THE MOM THAT LEAD THEM. WHY MAD AT UR KIDS?? SERIOUSLY?”

The Redditor didn’t share any additional details on the children’s reactions or if the mother was approached by Cast Members after the unpleasant scene, as surely this Guest wasn’t the only one who noticed the mother yelling at her kids.

Redditor u/agnes_unicorn_pop added that when they finally got to ride Radiator Springs Racers, the couple they were assigned with was incredibly rude to them, leaving the empty seat between them at first, pushing the Guest behind the ride’s security fence before a Cast Member made the couple move to let them in the vehicle. The user commented that the couple called him names in Spanish and were upset that they got to share the ride.

Both unpleasant experiences “Completely turned me down to ever doing single rider again. I’ll just ride everything with MY mom lol,” commented the Guest.

I went through a similar situation during a trip to Disneyland Park when a Guest blocked me from boarding Space Mountain, leaving me standing between the security fence and the ride vehicle, which clearly isn’t the safest place to be. Fortunately, Cast Members noticed and asked the Guest to move. The only difference is that she was the kindest soul, immediately apologized for not noticing, and said she was excited to share the ride with me.

I cannot stress this enough. Guests should always be mindful of their surroundings when visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District to ensure their safety and the safety of those around them, whether that be other Guests or Cast Members. And Guests should be especially aware of their surroundings when boarding and deboarding Disney rides, particularly the ones that offer Single Rider.

Guests must be aware of Disneyland Resort’s rules before their trip to ensure that they will have a pleasant experience during their visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

What do you think of this incident? Have you noticed Guest behavior worsening during your recent trips to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!