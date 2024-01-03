‘The Office’ Star Says They “Would Love” to Return in Rumored Revival Show

One of the many stars from The Office (US) has expressed an interest in returning for the long-rumored revival series.

The hit American mockumentary sitcom The Office (2005 — 2013) has become a staple viewing experience for many and is perhaps one of the most binge-watched shows to have ever graced the small screen, giving the likes of Friends (1994 — 2004) a run for its money.

But to say that it ended on a high would be untrue. Season 7 and Season 9 fell victim to the post-Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) era, and though this gave the show’s many other characters plenty of time to shine, ultimately, The Office became a shadow of its former self.

The finale episode, however, aptly titled “Finale,” was a touching and heart-warming send-off for the employees at the Dunder Mifflin branch in Scranton. After nine long seasons, viewers were forced to part ways with characters they’d grown to know and love for eight years.

Rumors of a revival show have done the rounds for years. Last year, there were even talks of a reboot, however, showrunner Greg Daniels had already told Collider in 2022 that there were no such plans, saying that, if anything, it would be a follow-up of some kind.

Now, one of the actors from the show has expressed an interest in returning to the continuity established in the long-running series.

Craig Robinson, best known for playing warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin in The Office, has enjoyed a successful career since the show wrapped, having starred in comedy films like Hot Tub Time Machine (2010), This is the End (2013), and Sausage Party (2016). But 11 years of successful films and TV shows wouldn’t stop him from returning to, ahem, the office.

In a recent interview with the AV Club, the 52-year-old actor was asked if there was any word on a reboot or revival of The Office. “I heard that there was something going on,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2014 — 2021) star said. “It hasn’t been mentioned to me. If it does, I would love to reprise Darryl at some point, but right now, I don’t know.”

Robinson’s comments around there being “something going on” are best taken with a pinch of salt. Either way, we’d love to see Darryl Philbin back on our screens. Is he still working for Athlead (sorry, Athleap)? Does he keep in touch with any of his former Dunder Mifflin colleagues? Does he still play music? How are his knees doing?

That said, the idea of reviving The Office is conflicting. On the one hand, we’d love to be reunited with the likes of beet farmer/salesman Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), social media incarnation Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling), and, of course, the “hilarious” narcissistic Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell). But now that the iron is no longer hot, any spinoff, revival, or reunion show would probably be a bad idea.

Initially, there were plans for two spinoffs following the show’s ending in 2013, but Uncle Stan and The Farm were never meant to be.

A reboot, on the other hand, is nothing new where the wider franchise is concerned. In fact, there is a reboot of The Office in development, but it’s unrelated to the US show. It will instead serve as another adaptation of the original British sitcom starring Ricky Gervais as David Brent (there have been many non-UK/US iterations).

Tentatively titled The Office (Australia), the upcoming reboot, which will launch on Prime Video worldwide this year (excluding the US), will be female-led, starring Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard, a branch manager for packaging company Flinley Craddick.

The Office (US) stars Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Jeff Buckley (David Wallace), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Lapin-Vance), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ryan Howard (BJ Novak), and Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson).

