Disney Removes Larger Riders From Attraction, Guests Horribly “Embarrassed”

Walt Disney World does its best to be as inclusive as possible for all Guests, but there are times that they are just not able to.

Lately, we have seen Disney make a huge push in the direction of inclusivity and diversity. The initiative is strung across from their Disney Parks to the Walt Disney Company’s content, from movies to series on Disney+ and theatrical releases.

Disney has indeed taken many steps towards ensuring inclusion is prevalent within the company. The Disney Parks celebrated Pride Month this year larger than ever with murals, merchandise, and more covering Walt Disney World Resort. Disneyland Resort held Pride Nite, and After Hours event. We have even seen many accusing Disney of being “too woke” after finding out the future live-action Snow White film, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will not have a Prince Charming, or the iconic seven dwarfs.

We have already heard of the progress coming along on the new Princess and the Frog attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, that is replacing Splash Mountain’s racist undertone scenes due to the Song of the South IP, as well as changing the storyline on both Walt Disney World Resort’s and Disneyland Resort’s Jungle Cruise attraction to ensure cultural appropriation disappears.

That being said, size inclusivity is not always possible in the parks. Many attractions are plus-size friendly due to their construction, like Pirates of the Caribbean or Haunted Mansion. These rides do not have specific seats, so the width of the rider is never an issue, and if a lap bar is being used, it is not tight to the rider.

There are rides, however, that may cause plus-sized Guests to have some concerns if they can ride.

This has been a topic of conversation that we have tackled and recently shared.

One future visitor said, “I’m going to WDW soon for the first time in years, and my wife is plus size. She doesn’t fit on some of the universal rides, and I want this experience to be positive for her. Can anyone tell me how plus-size-friendly GOTG and Tron is? Those are two that we’ve never been on, but we want to. Any insight or suggestions would be appreciated. I just don’t want to embarrass her or ruin her time. Thanks!”

The two main Disney attractions the Guest was worried about were TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Other Disney fans who have had similar worries chimed in, “She’s unlikely to have issues on GOTG but Tron isn’t as straightforward – it depends on a lot of different factors.

The great thing is that she will still be able to ride Tron regardless because they have alternative seating. She can also ask for the other type of seating if she wants to avoid trying the bikes entirely. The cast members do a great job of not making you feel weird or embarrassed. People ride in the alternative seats for all kinds of reasons, not just weight related.”

Now, another guest has taken to Reddit, except this time they may have missed the warning and jumped straight to the unfortunate realization that they were not going to fit on the attraction.

In a Reddit thread that has seemingly been removed by the original poster, we can see that one guest was too embarrassed when they did not fit on TRON Lightcycle / Run. When we read the post, the guest noted that their calfs did not fit in the attraction and that it would not lock behind them which led to am embarrassing situation for the rider, who had to leave the ride vehicle.

The incident did spark a debate in the comments, which remain public. One user said, “I feel like Disney does a good job of trying to accommodate all guests. They didn’t have to provide the seat in the back so everyone can ride. Not everyone who rides in the back is too large either. Anyone can ride in the back. I choose to because I have back problems and I felt the bike would be too uncomfortable. They put the test seat out front to save people the embarrassment of finding out they don’t fit once they are boarding. They didn’t have to provide that either, another example of them trying to accommodate everyone.”

The seat in the back that they reference is a normal sit-down seat that can accommodate larger guests who do not fit on the Light Runners.

Another replied that the test seat is far too public, “True, but trying the test test in front of all of the people walking into the ride felt embarrassing to me. I’m not saying Disney isn’t accommodating people at all, just that it’s odd and frustrating to me that the way the bikes work excludes more people than the average ride. I feel like there is a better way to secure the legs than what they currently have going on that would accommodate more people being able to ride on the bike and not have to wait for the few seats to sit up instead.”

At Universal Orlando Resort, this issue arises often, but now we are seeing attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure cover their test seat with greenery so that it is a private experience to see if they can fit or not.

One reader stated that, “Size 16-18 at 5’2” is not the size of the average American woman,” which is what the poster noted their size was. The comment was quickly turned around though, because it seems that that is nearly the average.

Another poster replied, “It’s close. OP is just a little shorter but according to the CDC the average American woman is 5’3.5″ and 170.8 lbs which would be about a size 16.” You can read that fact here.

Another replied to try and find the good in the situation, “Don’t feel upset. This might just be me, but I think you ended up with the better seat anyway! I rode it three times back to back. The “chariot” as we affectionally called it. The bike, and back the chariot. Much preferred the latter even though it’s a slightly less intense experience.”

The back “chariot” as this poster calls it, is still a very fun experience, but it is not on every coaster, just two of the seven, so guests riding it typically have to wait off to the side.

Overall, Disney has tried to make their attractions as inclusive as possible to all Guests. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT even removed the seat dividers to do just that.

Do you think that Disney World attractions are size-inclusive?

