Disney Attractions Worry Plus-Sized Riders, Inclusivity Stops

Walt Disney World does its best to be as inclusive as possible for all Guests, but there are times that they are just not able to.

Lately, we have seen Disney make a huge push in the direction of inclusivity and diversity. The initiative is strung across from their Disney Parks to the Walt Disney Company’s content, from movies to series on Disney+ and theatrical releases.

Previously, Disney launched the Reimagine Tomorrow initiative, stating that “We haven’t always got it right.” This came after the Cast Member dress code changed when it came to the “Disney Look,” allowing Cast Members to express themselves more while at work. On top of that, we have already heard of the progress coming along on the new Princess and the Frog attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, that is replacing Splash Mountain’s racist undertone scenes due to the Song of the South IP, as well as changing the storyline on both Walt Disney World Resort’s and Disneyland Resort’s Jungle Cruise attraction to ensure cultural appropriation disappears.

Disney has indeed taken many steps towards ensuring inclusion is prevalent within the company. The Disney Parks celebrated Pride Month this year larger than ever with murals, merchandise, and more covering Walt Disney World Resort. Disneyland Resort held Pride Nite, and After Hours event. We have even seen many accusing Disney of being “too woke” after finding out the future live-action Snow White film, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will not have a Prince Charming, or the iconic seven dwarfs.

That being said, size inclusivity is not always possible in the parks. Many attractions are plus-size friendly due to their construction, like Pirates of the Caribbean or Haunted Mansion. These rides do not have specific seats, so the width of the rider is never an issue, and if a lap bar is being used, it is not tight to the rider.

There are rides, however, that may cause plus-sized Guests to have some concerns if they can ride. Recently, this conversation has been had on the internet as Guests are planning their Disney vacation. One future visitor said, “I’m going to WDW soon for the first time in years, and my wife is plus size. She doesn’t fit on some of the universal rides, and I want this experience to be positive for her. Can anyone tell me how plus-size-friendly GOTG and Tron is? Those are two that we’ve never been on, but we want to. Any insight or suggestions would be appreciated. I just don’t want to embarrass her or ruin her time. Thanks!”

The two main Disney attractions the Guest was worried about were TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Other Disney fans who have had similar worries chimed in, “She’s unlikely to have issues on GOTG but Tron isn’t as straightforward – it depends on a lot of different factors. The great thing is that she will still be able to ride Tron regardless because they have alternative seating. She can also ask for the other type of seating if she wants to avoid trying the bikes entirely. The cast members do a great job of not making you feel weird or embarrassed. People ride in the alternative seats for all kinds of reasons, not just weight related.”

As this writer stated, TRON can have some issues for larger Guests if they are sitting in the Lightcycle. Due to the way it closes and locks on the rider’s back, certain sizes may not fit. That being said, there is another option on two of the coasters that have regular-styled coaster seats in the last row, which are more size-inclusive. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is quite plus-size friendly as well, similar to Big Thunder Mountain or Slinky Dog Dash.

Overall, Disney has tried to make their attractions as inclusive as possible to all Guests. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT even removed the seat dividers to do just that.

As the poster mentioned, Universal can be a little tougher, as some of their rides are more intense and require different restraints. In the same post, another Guest commented, “The last time we were in Universal was before Hagrids. We had to try the test seats for the ride inside Hogwarts and failed. We didn’t bother trying for Gringotts. As huge Harry Potter fans, it was a bummer.

Whether you are visiting Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a tonne of attractions. That being said, certain attractions may not be accessible for all body types. Some attractions will have a version of the ride vehicle in front of the ride entrance or in the queue so that Guests can make sure they can comfortably and safely fit in the attraction vehicle before getting on the ride.

Accessibility for people of all body types is not something that is available on all theme park attractions, and it can be an unfortunate experience for many Guests who wish to experience these rides, only to find out they are unable to. If there is ever a ride you are concerned about at Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure, it is worth asking a Team Member if they have any ride vehicles that can allow for more legroom or space. Not all attractions have this, but some rides such as Revenge of the Mummy have rows meant for Guests who want a little extra space so that they can enjoy the attraction.

Do you think any Disney attractions should be more size-inclusive?

If you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.