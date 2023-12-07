‘Santa Clauses’ Actor Says Working With Tim Allen Was “The Single Worst Experience Ever,”

One of Tim Allen’s former co-stars has ripped into the actor after his terrible on-set behavior while filming the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses (2022-present).

Tim Allen is not without his share of iconic roles. Starting as a standup comedian, Allen soon gained fame for playing Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor on Home Improvement (1991-1999). Since then, he has remained in the public eye for playing Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story series, Max Baxter in Last Man Standing (2011-2017, 2018-2021), and Jason Nesmith in Galaxy Quest (1999).

However, during the holidays, he is most remembered as Scott Calvin, AKA Santa Claus in the Santa Clause franchise. Currently, he stars in The Santa Clauses on Disney+ alongside Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin, Austin Kane as Buddy Calvin-Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Devin Bright as Nowel, Gabriel Iglesias as Kris Moreno/Kris Kringle, and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas/Mad Santa.

For someone who has played so many beloved and friendly characters, you’d think that Tim Allen would have the same reputation behind the scenes. However, this does not seem to be the case. Not only has he recently been called out for saying animals aren’t capable of love, but he also got in trouble on the second Santa Clause movie set for saying the “f-bomb” in front of children.

The stories don’t end there, especially when it comes to behind-the-scenes stories, since one of his The Santa Clauses co-stars says working with Allen provided the “truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever.”

“He Was So F***ing Rude,” ‘Santa Clauses’ Co-Star Lambasts Tim Allen

During the first episode of The Santa Clauses season one, Scott Calvin meets the little girl from his first Christmas Eve as jolly ol’ St. Nick. Now, she is grown up and played by Casey Wilson, an actor most well-known for her stint on Saturday Night Live (1975-present) and starring in Happy Endings (2011-2013) and Black Monday (2019-2022). Unfortunately, her time on this set was anything but happy.

Despite noting that she had “buried” the story because a producer on the show is “a great friend” and her children “loved the movies, Wilson did not hold back during her podcast B**** Sesh. “Tim Allen was such a b****,” she said. “It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever.”

Wilson elaborated, sharing every detail of her experience. “So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen, and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” Wilson remembered. “I think he’s a burglar… So I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me, and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'”

Wilson continued, “When he was done, he was so f***ing rude. Never made eye contact never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.”

“It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving,’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor, and walks out,” Wilson added. “And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He’s a b****. And this is the best… I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day. ‘”

Needless to say, this is not how you’d expect Santa Claus to act. Then again, you’d also expect Santa to like animals and children. Maybe it’s time for the Tool Man to move on from his tenure as Kris Kringle.

Who's your favorite Santa Claus? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!