SeaWorld Orlando Gains on Disney and Universal With Latest Announcement

SeaWorld Orlando recently released a thrilling announcement as the popular theme park gains on its competitors, Disney and Universal.

The Sunshine State is being stormed with thrilling news from some of the most popular theme park and entertainment companies, from the reopening of a beloved attraction at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to multi-million investments being announced for Walt Disney World Resort and the upcoming opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s third theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe.

Amid this wave of exciting news, SeaWorld Orlando is gaining on its competitors as the theme park has revealed the completion of its newest roller coaster’s construction, gearing up for its opening this Spring and defending the park’s title of “The Coaster Capital of Orlando.”

SeaWorld Orlando (@SeaWorld) shared the announcement — humorously labeling it as an “ASMR” video following recent trends on social media — through the park’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account, revealing that the ride track for the park’s upcoming coaster, Penguin Trek, was officially complete. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

ASMR: Penguin Trek edition. As of this morning, the ride track is officially COMPLETE! SeaWorld Orlando

ASMR: Penguin Trek edition 🐧🛠️ As of this morning, the ride track is officially COMPLETE! 📍: SeaWorld Orlando pic.twitter.com/MK9REjWxZP — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 30, 2024

Following the track’s completion, SeaWorld is surely ready to add the cars and begin testing the coaster to ensure the enjoyment and safety of all guests ahead of Penguin Trek’s opening in a few months.

Inside the Magic contacted SeaWorld officials for additional details on the timeline for Penguin Trek’s testing stages and a possible opening date but had not received a response as of the publication of this article.

SeaWorld’s Penguin Trek was initially announced in September 2023 and is set to be the first family launch coaster in the Orlando-based theme park. In a press release, SeaWorld officials described the upcoming coaster as follows: “‘Penguin Trek’ features a unique snowmobile styled ride car where once aboard, riders will embark on an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica as they join a penguin research mission unlike any other. Featuring two exhilarating launches and a maze of twists and turns, this unforgettable coaster moves at speeds of up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track that traverses both indoors and outside.”

In addition to being a milestone for the Orlando marine life theme park, Penguin Trek will be an unparalleled experience due to its grand finale. “As the coaster comes to a halt, guests find themselves not in a simulated penguin colony, but in the very heart of SeaWorld Orlando’s own penguin habitat,” revealed the theme park.

This new coaster is scheduled to open at SeaWorld Orlando this spring, though theme park officials have not revealed an official opening date as of the publishing of this article.

Penguin Trek will be Seaworld’s eighth roller coaster in Orlando, joining award-winning coasters like Mako and Ice Breaker, as well as heart-pounding ones like Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, Kraken, Manta, Journey to Atlantis, and Super Grover’s Box Car Derby — located within Sesame Street Land at SeaWorld. With so many thrilling rides for the whole family, it’s no wonder why SeaWorld is “The Coaster Capital of Orlando.”

SeaWorld Orlando is famous for offering additional perks for guests when visiting the park, including free ice cream for all guests when the weather in Orlando gets warmer, free beer for guests 21 and older for a limited time, and free or heavily discounted admission for Veterans on select dates.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. — which also owns and operates two Busch Gardens theme parks, two Sesame Place parks, and several award-winning water parks in America — describes its location in Central Florida as follows:

Guests are immersed in wonder at SeaWorld® Orlando, where the aquatic world comes alive like no place else. Experience the predator power of MAKO®, Orlando’s tallest, fastest and longest coaster. Take a plunge down the world’s tallest river rapids drop on Infinity Falls™. Climb aboard and ride the mighty Manta®. Discover what it takes to care for an injured animal at SeaWorld Rescue™ Manatee Rehabilitation. Witness the power and grace of killer whales in the awe-inspiring show Orca Encounter and experience one-of-a-kind attractions, thrilling coasters and up-close animal interactions.

Thanks to SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., SeaWorld theme parks have a presence in San Diego, California, and San Antonio, Texas, in America, with a thrilling new location recently opening in Abu Dhabi.

