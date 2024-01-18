Florida Theme Park Starts Handing Out Free Alcohol to Guests

Like the majority of Orlando’s theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando sells alcoholic beverages. Unlike Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort, however, it has a history of giving some of these drinks to guests for free thanks to its previous owners, American brewing company Anheuser-Busch, which would give out samples of its beer.
These drinks will be available from 11 a.m. until an hour before the park closes. To grab your free drink, you’ll need to be over the age of 21 and provide valid ID. SeaWorld has also said that it will refuse service to anyone who “appears to be intoxicated.”
This isn’t the only “free” offer at SeaWorld Orlando right now. For a limited time only, guests can receive a free entrée with the purchase of a one-day ticket. Those purchasing a two-day ticket will receive two free entrées, while anyone purchasing a three-park ticket (encompassing SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica) is entitled to three free entrées.
Other than free beer, there’s more to look forward to at SeaWorld Orlando in 2024. This summer will see the debut of Penguin Trek, a family roller coaster that will take guests speeding through the “breathtaking vastness of Antarctica” at 43 miles per hour before wrapping up at a real penguin habitat. The attraction replaces Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin, the innovative trackless indoor attraction that quietly closed for good in March 2020.
The resort recently also filed a Development Plan Review with Orange County to build its first onsite 504-room hotel. If approved, the new SeaWorld hotel will reportedly feature direct access into the park via a boardwalk leading to an area near the Nautilus theater.
