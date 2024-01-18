Florida Theme Park Starts Handing Out Free Alcohol to Guests

Good news, parkgoers – the free beer initiative has returned to SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld may be best known for its roller coasters, killer whales, and interactive animal experiences, but every year there’s another staple that keeps guests coming back to the park: beer.

Like the majority of Orlando’s theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando sells alcoholic beverages. Unlike Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort, however, it has a history of giving some of these drinks to guests for free thanks to its previous owners, American brewing company Anheuser-Busch, which would give out samples of its beer.

From January 12 to January 31, guests at SeaWorld Orlando can pick up one complimentary, 7-ounce beer at Waterway Grill Bar – located near Infinity Falls – per visit.

These drinks will be available from 11 a.m. until an hour before the park closes. To grab your free drink, you’ll need to be over the age of 21 and provide valid ID. SeaWorld has also said that it will refuse service to anyone who “appears to be intoxicated.”