SeaWorld to Transform Park Into A “Pub Crawl”

SeaWorld Orlando is about to give Guests a “whale” of a time – but not in the way you’d expect.

Famous for its collection of orcas (AKA killer whales) and dolphins, SeaWorld Orlando is the most-visited marine park in the United States. It’s shifted its focus from animals to thrills over the past few years – thanks in no small part to the backlash triggered by the release of Blackfish (2013).

In May, it welcomed its latest roller coaster, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. A first-of-a-kind prototype, this sees riders stand up while riding as the motion of their vehicle mimics surfing. This followed last year’s addition, Ice Breaker, which introduced the steepest roller coaster drop of any roller coaster in Florida.

Now, SeaWorld Orlando is set to welcome its biggest thrill yet: a Park-wide pub crawl.

With Father’s Day coming up on June 18, this weekend SeaWorld Orlando is launching its Father’s Day Pub Crawl. From 11.30 a.m. to Park close, Guests can enjoy a “perfectly curated foodie adventure,” encompassing everything from local brews and signature cocktails to savory snacks.

The Father’s Day Pub Crawl is an opportunity to savor a wide range of delicious drinks, including local brews, signature cocktails and sample summer spectacular snack items. You and your group can set your own pace, exploring the park at your leisure. Whether you prefer craft beers, cocktails, or a classic pint, there will be something for everyone’s taste. As the evening unfolds, keep the energy high with a dance party at Club SeaGlow and top it off with Ignite, our thrilling fireworks display.

For $89.99, Guests can purchase a nine-item sampling lanyard which will allow them to unlock treats at various designated food stands. SeaWorld has also stressed the importance of responsible drinking at the event.

Safety is our top priority, and we encourage responsible drinking throughout the event. We encourage participants to use designated drivers, ride share services or public transportation to ensure everyone gets home safely. Visit Guest Services if you need to request assistance.

Stands are located at nine different spots throughout the Park, with each offering their own unique treats.

1. Flame Craft Bar – Nachos AND 7oz Draft Beer or Cocktail of your choice

2. New Orleans Corner – 7oz Draft Beer or Cocktail of your choice

3. Sharks Bar -7oz Beer or Cocktail or glass of wine

4. Coaster Cocktails – One Coaster Cocktail Pouch

5. Sand Bar Snacks – Loaded Brisket Fries

6. Grey Goose Tasting – 7oz Watermelon Basil Vodka Lemonade

7. Pretzel Kitchen – 7oz Draft Beer AND Pretzel

8. Beer Garden – 7oz Draft Beer AND Bottled Water

9. Glacier Bar -7oz Beer or Cocktail AND Father’s Day Donut