New Food, Drinks, and Shows Coming to SeaWorld in May

Get ready to celebrate Latin music and food at SeaWorld Orlando this May with the return of Viva la Música.

It may be a few worlds away from orca shows and dolphin feedings, but this festive, family-friendly celebration is a SeaWorld staple. The Park has just announced its dates and plans for 2023 – and it sounds like two weekends of non-stop food, drink, entertainment, and immaculate vibes. Basically, theme park perfection.

SeaWorld Orlando will host Viva la Música on May 13, May 14, May 20, and May 21. Like its Seven Seas Food and Wine Festival, it’s included with Park admission and runs through the usual operating hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Live entertainment

The Sharks Plaza (AKA the “Fiesta Zone”) will come to life with a DJ, stilt walkers, and live bands. Meanwhile, kids can unleash their creativity and show off their musical skills by making their very own musical maraca in the Kids Activity Zone.

On May 20 and 21, 2023, the Fiesta Zone will also feature performances from local musicians at 12.30 p.m., 1.30 p.m., 2.30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Over at the Nautilus Theater, Guests can enjoy “red-hot entertainment.” Concerts will take place each day of the event at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Ray Ruiz will perform on May 13, Grupo Manía on May 14, Jon Secada on May 20, and Melina León on May 21. Admission is free with your Park ticket, but you’ll need to pay upwards of $19.99 per person for reserved seating.

Food and drink

Come hungry because Viva La Música is set to offer over 30 specialty drinks and over 20 unique food items. This spans five booths inspired by Latin countries (Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Peru, Cuba, and Colombia).

Standout dishes for 2023 include Bacalaitos, deep-fried cod fritters with fermented spicy aioli and micro cilantro; Papa a la Huancaina, Yukon gold potato with Peruvian cheese sauce; and Pan con Lechon, a combo of Cuban bread, slow-roasted pork, and marinated onions. Each booth also offers its own specialty drink.

There are two booths dedicated to beer and margaritas, with the latter serving mango, passion fruit, watermelon, and jalapeño flavored drinks. Guests can also enjoy tequila tasting at a booth hosted by the female-run business 21Seeds.

The streets of SeaWorld may sound busier than usual, but don’t worry – you can still enjoy the same rides, attractions, and animal encounters as a non-festival day. For more information or to buy your tickets, visit the SeaWorld website to enjoy its flash sale and pay just $66 per day.