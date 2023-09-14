Is SeaWorld Getting Rid of Its Killer Whales?

When it comes to the debate about keeping animals in captivity, it’s impossible not to mention SeaWorld.

With three parks across the United States (and a licensed park freshly opened on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi), SeaWorld has established itself as the world’s premier destination for marine-themed entertainment.

For decades, the park’s most emblematic icon has been killer whales. Or, to be specific, Shamu – the former star attraction at SeaWorld San Diego in the 1960s whose name has been used for various Shamu shows in the years since. Visitors traveled from all over the US to see Shamu’s tricks, and, if they were lucky, even get splashed in the process.

But since the release of Blackfish (2013), the tides of public opinion have turned on SeaWorld’s use of killer whales for entertainment. Today, the park faces an onslaught of criticism from activists and casual animal lovers alike, as well as pressure to free their marine mammals back into the wild. The question is, will SeaWorld buckle and get rid of its beloved killer whales?

A history of orcas at SeaWorld

Breaking down the complete history of captive killer whales would take hours. The brief version is this: from 1961 to 1972, collecting crews were free to pluck orcas from the ocean as they saw fit, with around 50 captured during this period.

Early attempts to transfer the whales from the North Eastern Pacific into tanks were largely unsuccessful. The first known whale taken into captivity was Wanda, who died at Marineland of the Pacific after “swimming at high speed around the tank, striking her body repeatedly.”

The first to survive longer than a year in captivity was Namu. He was caught unintentionally in 1966 after getting trapped in a floating salmon net but was quickly transferred to Seattle Marine Aquarium. Shamu (whose name literally means ‘Friend of Namu’) was captured a few months later to provide him with a companion.

However, the pair did not get along, and Shamu was sold to SeaWorld San Diego. There, she became the first of a killer whale dynasty. Shamu performed in numerous theatrical years during her six years in captivity.

SeaWorld later acquired multiple other orca whales – including infamous figures such as Tilikum, Corky II, Orkid, Kandu V, and Kasatka – and started breeding orcas in 1977. Multiple whales have used “Shamu” as a stage name in the years since the original passed, with Shamu still serving as SeaWorld’s mascot today.

‘Blackfish’ controversy

In 2013, director Gabriela Cowperthwaite released her documentary Blackfish. This focused on the life of Tilikum – a killer whale captured in Iceland in 1983 – and argued that his violent history was triggered by the psychological damage caused by living in captivity.

Since humans started capturing orcas, there have only been four known fatal incidents. Tilikum was involved with three. The first came in 1991 at his first home, Sealand of the Pacific, where he and two other whales – Nootka IV and Haida II – drowned student and trainer Keltie Lee Byrne after she slipped into the pool.

It was later suggested that part of Tilikum’s aggression stemmed from the years of abuse inflicted by Nootka and Haida, which trainers didn’t stop. Whatever the reason, Tilikum’s behavior did not stop upon his transfer to SeaWorld Orlando in 1992.

Seven years later, a 27-year-old man named Daniel P. Dukes hid in the park overnight and climbed into Tilikum’s tank. His body was found the next day, draped over Tilikum’s back. As SeaWorld claimed to have no security footage, the exact details have never been established, but it’s believed that Tilikum dragged him underwater and thrashed him around the tank until he died.

Tilikum’s third (and most infamous) attack came in 2010 when he killed trainer Dawn Brancheau. After a successful Dine with Shamu show, Brancheau was rubbing Tilikum when he grabbed her ponytail and pulled her into the water, where he bit off her arm and scalp.

It was this attack that served as the catalyst for multiple debates about the ethics of keeping killer whales in captivity and spawned Blackfish. Thanks to what many have dubbed the “Blackfish effect,” SeaWorld’s attendance and revenue dipped significantly and is yet to recover even a decade later.

Changes at SeaWorld

Since Blackfish, there have been multiple major changes at SeaWorld. In 2016, former CEO Joel Manby announced that SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando, and SeaWorld San Antonio would all cease their orca breeding programs, making its current lineup the final generation to live in its parks.

Orca performances were also cut. SeaWorld shows like One Ocean were phased out between 2016 and 2019. Today, SeaWorld guests can still see killer whales up close, but this is in the form of “Orca Encounter” – an educational “presentation” where the animals are not expected to perform tricks.

Instead of luring guests in with theatrical marine shows, SeaWorld has moved on to another frontier: thrills. Over the past few years, it’s opened multiple new roller coasters, such as Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, Steel Eel, and Ice Breaker.

Its latest park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, also opened totally sans killer whales. While the Middle East park – which is franchised out to Miral – still has dolphins, it’s ditched orcas to instead focus on educating guests on marine life and conservation.

The future of SeaWorld’s killer whales

Earlier this year, Miami Seaquarium announced that it would free its sole resident killer whale, Lolita (also known as Tokitae), into a Pacific Northwest sea pen.

The news made waves purely because this has only ever happened once in history. In 2002, Keiko – the whale famous for portraying Willy in Free Willy (1993) – was released back into the ocean. This followed six years of preparation from Warner Bros. and the International Marine Mammal Project.

While activists were overjoyed at his release, not everyone was so optimistic. Before Keiko reentered Icelandic waters, there were concerns that he would fail to acclimatize to the wild.

They had a point. While Keiko found a pod of orcas, he followed the group at a distance of 100 to 300 meters, instead pointing his head at the closest whale. Whenever he did interact with another orca, he would swim back to the boat of his observers like a child. He also rarely dove as deep as other orcas, so he couldn’t hunt effectively.

Keiko eventually swam away from those watching him and later reemerged in Norway. But once there, he consistently sought out human company and spent his final days being fed by his keepers. Less than two years after returning to the wild, Keiko died of pneumonia on December 12, 2003.

Years later, experts declared that freeing Keiko “was the wrong thing to do.” He was later used as a cautionary tale following the announcement of plans to free Lolita. However, she died of suspected kidney issues in August before the idea was ever fully realized.

Now, activists have turned their attention to the only captive whale older than Lolita: SeaWorld San Diego’s Corky II. The park has been plagued by protestors, backed up by public pressure from PETA.

However, the odds of SeaWorld complying are slim. In 2015, Manby stated that its killer whales are “healthy, well cared for, and thriving.”

He also argued that “more than 80% of our whales were born in our care and sea pens would be a poor choice for them. Uncontrollable exposure to pollution, ocean debris and life-threatening pathogens in ocean waters are just a few of the factors that make sea pens an unhealthy living environment for any of our animals.”