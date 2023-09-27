SeaWorld Permanently Removes Ride After It “Tore Itself Apart”

After months of speculation, SeaWorld has finally given up on one of its most controversial rides.

While its main attraction was once killer whales, SeaWorld has thrown itself headfirst into thrills in recent years. As guests turned their back on the theme park operator after the release of Blackfish (2013) – the controversial documentary about SeaWorld’s deadly orca Tilikum – it’s attempted to win back visitors with new, innovative roller coasters.

Since Blackfish, SeaWorld has added 11 thrill attractions to its three parks: SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando, and SeaWorld San Antonio.

This year alone, it’s debuted two new roller coasters. SeaWorld San Diego welcomed Arctic Rescue – an Intamin launched coaster with straddle seating with arctic theming – in June, while Seaworld Orlando added Pipeline: The Surf Coaster – a first-of-a-kind standing roller coaster with surfboard-shaped vehicles – in May.

While most of SeaWorld’s thrill attractions have been well-received, not all of its additions have gone down well with parkgoers. In 2019, SeaWorld San Diego welcomed Tidal Twister. Like Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, it was an ambitious, first-of-its-kind model that provided guests at the Southern California park with an “exhilarating experience that demonstrates the power of the ocean,” complete with “a tight figure-8 track that includes dynamic Zero-G roll at the center section.”

Since its opening, however, Tidal Twister has been plagued with problems. The ride first closed for a week just two weeks after its initial launch due to “technical problems.” It then spent the entirety of July 2019 closed for the same reasons.

The situation didn’t improve much in the following years. In March 2023, a mass evacuation of SeaWorld San Diego Guests occurred when Tidal Twister reportedly “faulted” mid-ride.

SeaWorld San Diego spokesperson Tracy Spahr told The San Diego Union Tribune that there were 16 riders on the attraction when it stopped, while the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department tweeted that firefighters had “safely extricated 30 people.”

As explained by theme park blogger Jeffrey Jones, this downtime can be explained by the fact that it’s a “prototype ride,” with just one other example in existence – The Harley Quinn Crazy Coaster, which opened in 2019 at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that SeaWorld had given up on the attraction. On July 18, a SeaWorld update account claimed that Tidal Twister is now “permanently closed” and “is already starting to be dismantled.”