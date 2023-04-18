SeaWorld Unveils Brand-New Penguin Experience

SeaWorld has shared more details about its newest land.

With SeaWorld set to open its first Park outside the US in May, the past few weeks have seen the Park drop new info on what Guests can expect from its first fully-indoor location.

Based on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island — which is also home to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World — SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s biggest aquarium, containing more than 68,000 marine animals.

These are spread across eight different “realms.” So far, SeaWorld has shared details about six areas, including the Pacific Northwest-inspired Rocky Point and Tropical Ocean, which contains the Park’s record-breaking Manta coaster.

Now, it’s unveiled its seventh and penultimate land: Antarctica.

Embark on an epic journey to Antarctica, meet 6 penguin species, enjoy interactive experiences, and culinary delights, and witness seasonal lights. A transformative experience in a pristine polar world awaits you.#Antarctica #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/CMVvqLYtxd — SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@SeaWorldAD) April 18, 2023

As you would expect from anything inspired by Antarctica, the land’s centerpiece is its penguin habitat. Guests are plunged right into a penguin’s natural environment, featuring six different species kept comfortable by the area’s strict climate controls that maintain a toasty temperature of 33.8° Fahrenheit.

Thankfully, this chill is limited to the penguins. Guests are free to explore interactive Antarctica-themed experiences, meet the comedic duo Sven and Oorni — who play and interact with Guests as they wander the Park on their mission to find the way to one of the poles — or treat themselves to either fish and chips or Italian cuisine.

Like all of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the focus is very much on education. This is a Park free of killer whales and the performative entertainment that’s gained SeaWorld its controversial reputation over the past few years. Instead, its website pledges to create a safe and nurturing environment for all of its creatures.

In line with the government’s strategy for sustainability and environmental responsibility, one of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s goals is to provide impactful education and learning opportunities that inspire future generations to care for the oceans and choose careers in marine science.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens on May 23, 2023.