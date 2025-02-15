Outrage Erupts as Major Orlando Theme Park Sneaks in New 9% Fee—Effective Now

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has quietly implemented a new 9% sales tax on select in-park purchases, sparking backlash from Orlando theme park fans and raising concerns about affordability.

Orlando Theme Park Fans React to Price Hike at SeaWorld Parks

While tax-inclusive pricing is a standard practice in many retail environments, SeaWorld’s decision to pass this additional cost directly onto guests—rather than absorbing it—has left many visitors frustrated. With parkgoers already dealing with rising ticket prices, expensive dining options, and upcharges for premium experiences, this added expense has only intensified criticism. Many are now questioning whether a visit to SeaWorld and its affiliated parks—Busch Gardens, Aquatica, and others—is worth the increasing costs.

*The new 9% surcharge fee is for 7 Seas Festival Items at this time*

Look at this… now SeaWorld is charging a 9% fee! What was supposed to be temporary during COVID has increased… Posted by Daniel #seaworld #unitedparksandresorts pic.twitter.com/MeHn1FMR39 — florida_thrills (@florida_thrills) February 14, 2025

Unlike Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, where many purchases already include taxes in the listed price, SeaWorld guests now see an extra charge at checkout. The 9% sales tax applies to merchandise, food, beverages, and other transactions inside the park.

According to reports, this change was quietly introduced with little to no public announcement, catching guests off guard when making purchases. Visitors expecting to pay a flat rate for meals or souvenirs are instead seeing their final totals increase unexpectedly.

For families budgeting their theme park experience down to the dollar, this new cost is an unwelcome surprise. “We came here expecting to pay what was listed on the menu, but at checkout, we were shocked to see everything was more expensive than we planned,” one guest shared on social media. “SeaWorld should have been more upfront about this.”

Guest Reactions and Growing Frustrations

Theme park fans have taken to social media to voice their disappointment, with many calling the change “greedy” and “unnecessary.” One visitor tweeted, “SeaWorld is already charging for premium experiences, quick queues, and expensive dining plans. Now they’re adding a new tax? It’s getting ridiculous.” Another commented, “Guess I’ll be spending my money at Disney or Universal instead.”

The backlash is particularly strong among annual passholders, who feel the increased costs devalue their memberships. Many passholders have shared that they may reconsider renewing their passes due to the rising expenses.

How This Affects SeaWorld’s Competitive Standing in Orlando

With Disney and Universal dominating the Orlando theme park scene, SeaWorld has positioned itself as a more budget-friendly alternative. However, with this new tax, guests may start to see fewer financial advantages in choosing SeaWorld over its competitors.

Universal Orlando, for example, recently introduced new value-focused ticket deals, including multi-day discounts and perks for passholders. Meanwhile, Disney has worked to increase flexibility in its Genie+ system and offer periodic dining discounts. With SeaWorld now implementing a tax that could make in-park spending less attractive, it risks driving potential visitors toward these other major attractions.

While it’s too early to measure the direct impact of this change, industry experts believe SeaWorld may see a decline in guest spending. Visitors who feel nickel-and-dimed may cut back on in-park purchases, opting to bring their own food (where allowed) or skipping souvenir purchases entirely.

“If guests feel like they’re constantly being charged extra, they’ll start to look elsewhere for entertainment,” says a theme park analyst. “SeaWorld has made strides in growing its audience, but moves like this could undo that progress.”

What’s Next for This Orlando Theme Park and the Others?

As guest complaints continue to spread online, it will be interesting to see if SeaWorld responds. Will they adjust their pricing strategy, or will they hold firm on the new tax? If attendance numbers and guest satisfaction scores begin to drop, the company may be forced to reconsider.

For now, visitors planning a trip to SeaWorld should be aware of this added cost and budget accordingly. Whether this impacts long-term attendance and guest sentiment remains to be seen, but for many, this latest price hike is another frustrating chapter in the ongoing debate about the affordability of theme parks.

