SeaWorld Orlando Gains on Disney and Universal With Groundbreaking Announcement

SeaWorld is leaving its competition behind with a groundbreaking attraction landing at its Orlando theme park in 2025.

The Sunshine State is gearing up for a year packed with thrills and excitement brought to you by its most significant theme park and entertainment companies, ready to launch all sorts of new offerings in 2025.

Universal Destinations & Experiences is nearing the completion of Universal Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort’s third theme park, while Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up to build multiple immersive lands across its theme parks, including an area inspired by the Cars franchise and the long-awaited Villains Land.

With such exciting announcements, SeaWorld, “The Coaster Capital of Orlando,” could not fall behind and recently announced a first-of-its-kind attraction opening in Spring 2025.

Earlier this week, SeaWorld Orlando announced a groundbreaking experience coming to the marine life theme park next year, the first-of-its-kind immersive attraction Arctic Flying Theater.

The 4.5-minute adventure promises to be more than just a ride. It will send guests on a journey into the heart of one of the world’s most mysterious and awe-inspiring regions, bringing the Arctic to life from the comfort of an immersive indoor theater.

SeaWorld states: “Witness the majestic Aurora Borealis dance across the night sky, come face-to-face with beluga whales, walruses, orcas, and explore hidden landscapes so remote and untouched they’re usually only seen by elite explorers.”

You can see the teaser video @SeaWorld posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

Embark on a breathtaking adventure above and below the Arctic with SeaWorld Orlando’s groundbreaking new flying theater opening Spring 2025!

More on SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is famous for offering additional perks for guests when visiting the park, including free ice cream for all guests when the weather in Orlando gets warmer, free beer for guests 21 and older for a limited time, and free or heavily discounted admission for Veterans on select dates.

SeaWorld Orlando is one of the three SeaWorld marine life parks owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc. (formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.) — the other two being SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego. Additionally, the groundbreaking marine life park SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opened its gates in 2023.

The company also owns and operates two Busch Gardens theme parks, two Sesame Place parks, and several award-winning water parks in America.

Are you excited about this new attraction opening next year at SeaWorld Orlando? Don’t forget to share your opinion with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!