SeaWorld Ceases All Operations in California, Effective Today

SeaWorld has shocked fans after announcing an unexpected closure, ceasing all operations in its California theme park effective today.

California is home to some of the most popular and visited theme parks in the United States, including Disneyland Resort, which recently took the next step in bringing exciting updates to the resort; Universal Studios Hollywood, home to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD; Knott’s Berry Farm, currently carrying out massive changes to the park; and SeaWorld San Diego. With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder why millions of families choose the Golden State as the top destination for their vacations every year.

Unfortunately, SeaWorld has been forced to shut down its California location, unexpectedly ceasing all operations in SeaWorld San Diego starting today, March 30.

Earlier today, SeaWorld announced that its Southern California location, SeaWorld San Diego, would shut its gates today, March 30, due to the active storm striking California, forcing theme parks to modify their operations.

The announcement was quickly updated, extending this unforeseen closure through March 31. You can see a screenshot of the announcement as shared by SeaWorld San Diego officials through Instagram below:

The National Weather Service has shared several warnings in the area due to severe weather, including a Flood Watch and a High Surf Advisory in effect through Sunday, March 31, urging residents to monitor larger forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings caused by excessive rainfall.

In response to the unexpected closure, SeaWorld San Diego shared a link to the theme park’s inclement weather policy, Weather-or-Not Assurance. The policy is described as follows:

Worry-Free Fun With Weather-or-Not Assurance

SeaWorld San Diego usually remains open even when the weather isn’t cooperating, and we have lots of awesome ways for you and your family to have fun while it passes. Still, you never know when thunder and lightning, hail, or even a hurricane might unexpectedly land and ruin your good time. But don’t worry. That’s when our Weather-or-Not Assurance steps in to provide you with a return visit on us!

Guests affected by this closure can stop by Guest Relations at the park or click here to complete a form and request a Weather-or-Not Assurance ticket due to inclement weather. Terms and conditions apply.

Sadly, this is not the first time severe weather conditions have affected California theme parks. Knott’s Berry Farm, “California’s best theme park” took similar measures in response to the recent storms striking the Golden State, suspending all operations this weekend.

While this unexpected closure is temporary, SeaWorld continues to be haunted by a $12M debt to the City of San Diego, which the theme park will attempt to settle in a “mandatory settlement conference” later this year. However, if the matter is not resolved, the Southern California marine life park will be taken to court.

More on SeaWorld

SeaWorld San Diego is one of the three SeaWorld marine life parks owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. — the other two being SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld Orlando. Additionally, the groundbreaking marine life park SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opened its gates in 2023.

The company also owns and operates two Busch Gardens theme parks, two Sesame Place parks, and several award-winning water parks in America.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. describes its location in Southern California as follows:

SeaWorld® San Diego, the original SeaWorld marine-life park, combines an exciting and educational blend of animal presentations, shows and interactive experiences with thrill rides and must-see seasonal events. From the inspiring Orca Encounter to the dazzling Dolphin Days, guests are both amazed and awed as they gain a greater appreciation for some of the world’s most unique animals. They can also enjoy thrilling rides like the Electric Eel and Manta multi-launch roller coasters. The littlest visitors can delight in family-friendly rides and aquariums at Ocean Explorer and meet Elmo® and his friends at the Sesame Street Bay of Play®. Guests of all ages can touch dolphins, sharks and bat rays, and come face-to-face close to beluga whales, penguins and sea turtles.

Will this temporary closure affect your visit to SeaWorld San Diego? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!