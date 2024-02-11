Popular Theme Park Sends Urgent Warning, All Guests Barred

Following an urgent warning, a popular theme park has ceased all operations until next weekend. Let Inside the Magic tell you about the details of this unexpected closure.

While the spring and warmer temperatures are slowly closing in, some states in America are still affected by severe weather, forcing theme parks to modify their operations and even cease them. Such was the case for Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, which was forced to close its gates today, February 11, after sending guests an urgent warning.

Related: SeaWorld Entertainment to Be Renamed After 60 Years

Earlier today, guests subscribed to Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s newsletter received an update revealing that the theme park would be closed today, Sunday, February 11, due to inclement weather in the area. The email stated, “All date-specific tickets for February 11 will be automatically extended for use on any operating day through March 31, 2024,” meaning that guests can use their Busch Gardens tickets throughout this month and March.

The email apologized to guests for the inconvenience of this unexpected closure. Unfortunately, it also detailed that the park won’t be available until Friday, February 16, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Related: SeaWorld Announces Plans for Hotel, Will Compete With Disney, Universal Parks in Orlando

However, this apparently “extended” closure is not due to the weather but instead due to Busch Gardens’ planned schedule. Since we are still in Winter, the theme park is only operational on weekends, from Friday through Sunday, throughout this month and most of March, before resuming daily operations in April. You can click here to learn more about Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s park hours.

Earlier this year, Florida theme parks, particularly in Orlando, were also affected by severe weather in the area, forcing Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to shut down their water theme parks for extended periods throughout January.

Related: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Struck With 5,000 Gallon Industrial Spill

More on Busch Gardens theme park

Busch Gardens Williamsburg, in Virginia, is an incredibly popular theme park that welcomes thousands of locals and tourists annually. Home to attractions like Apollo’s Chariot, Verbolten, Invadr, Griffon, Tempesto, The Lock Ness Monster, Escape From Pompeii, and Pantheon, Busch Gardens Virginia packs thrills and joy for the whole family to enjoy! And let’s not forget DarKoaster, the park’s newest coaster. You can watch the promotional video of DarKoaster below or by clicking here.

The Virginia theme park is owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. The parent company also operates Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, in Florida, three SeaWorld parks — SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld Orlando, and SeaWorld San Diego — two Sesame Place parks and several award-winning water parks in America. Additionally, the company recently opened a breathtaking marine life theme park in Abu Dhabi.

Have you ever been to Busch Gardens, Williamsburg? Will this closure affect you? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!