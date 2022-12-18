After over a decade of thrilling Guests, an iconic theme park attraction is permanently closing in early 2023.

While theme parks across America have a wide variety of fun activities and offerings for Guests to enjoy, experiencing the thrills of all the different roller coasters and attractions is one of the things Guests look forward to the most when visiting. With millions of fans flocking to the different theme parks across the country every year, eager to live the most thrilling experiences, make memories with their families, indulge in delicious snacks, and much more, it’s not hard to see why theme parks are some of the most popular destinations in America.

However, not everything is fun and games. One popular theme park recently announced that one of its most notable attractions would permanently shut down in early 2023 after operating for over a decade.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg recently announced that Mäch Tower, an iconic theme park attraction, would permanently close on January 8, 2023. The Park’s website states, “Since opening at Busch Gardens in 2011, Mäch Tower has thrilled riders for over a decade. After review and consideration of overall guest satisfaction, we have made the decision to close Mäch Tower permanently. Now through January 8, we invite you to drop in for one more ride on this spiraling drop tower (ride availability subject to change).”

Busch Gardens describes Mäch Tower as follows: Mammoth spiraling drop tower Even before guests enter the park, they can see the massive spire tower over the trees. This thrill ride takes guests on the ride of their lives. The tallest attraction in the park, Mäch Tower® lifts up to 30 riders nearly 240 feet above Oktoberfest. After rotating at the top of the tower and getting a few seconds to take in the view, riders drop at breathtaking speed. As of this article’s publishing, Roman Rapids, another popular attraction at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, is listed as “Closed for the Season,” with no reopening date, continuing the ride’s indefinite closure.