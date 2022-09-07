Escape the storm in a groundbreaking new coaster coming to this popular theme park in 2023!

Thrillseekers just got another reason to look forward to 2023, as Busch Gardens Williamsburg recently announced a groundbreaking new project coming to the Park next year.

DarKoaster will be the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster and will launch at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in 2023. Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) shared a teaser of this thrilling coaster with four launches through over 2,400 feet of track.

Escape the storm on DarKoaster — the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster, launching 2023 Join Membership today to be among the first to ride this family-friendly dark ride experience in 2023:

This family friendly coaster will take Guests on a thrilling adventure into King Ludwig’s abandoned fortress on snowmobiles, living an exciting expedition riding this new coaster.

Busch Gardens’ website describes this upcoming attraction as follows:

DarKoaster – Launching 2023 World’s First All-Indoor Straddle Coaster