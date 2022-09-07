Groundbreaking New Coaster Coming to Popular Theme Park Next Year!

in Busch Gardens

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
Busch gardens va aerial view

Credit: Busch Gardens

Escape the storm in a groundbreaking new coaster coming to this popular theme park in 2023!

Thrillseekers just got another reason to look forward to 2023, as Busch Gardens Williamsburg recently announced a groundbreaking new project coming to the Park next year.

busch gardens williamsburg _darkoaster
Credit: Busch Gardens

Related: Highly Anticipated Attraction to Remain Closed Indefinitely

DarKoaster will be the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster and will launch at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in 2023. Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) shared a teaser of this thrilling coaster with four launches through over 2,400 feet of track.

Escape the storm on DarKoaster — the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster, launching 2023 

Join Membership today to be among the first to ride this family-friendly dark ride experience in 2023:

This family friendly coaster will take Guests on a thrilling adventure into King Ludwig’s abandoned fortress on snowmobiles, living an exciting expedition riding this new coaster.

Busch Gardens’ website describes this upcoming attraction as follows:

DarKoaster – Launching 2023

World’s First All-Indoor Straddle Coaster

King Ludwig’s abandoned fortress resurfaces as strange weather patterns have been recorded near the cursed castle grounds. Only the bravest souls will embark on snowmobiles in this dark expedition to discover the mysterious phenomenon. A supernatural force is imminent as explorers discover that they are evading more than just a raging storm.

Escape the storm on the ALL-NEW DarKoaster™, the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster, launching in 2023 at Busch Gardens® Williamsburg. Traveling on snowmobiles across 2,454 feet of track, daring explorers race through total darkness while changing course to avoid the elements. As the weather strikes, riders encounter four accelerating launches on this family-friendly dark ride experience.

busch gardens williamsburg _darkoaster stats
Credit: Busch Gardens

Guests who are part of Busch Gardens’ Membership Program will be the first to experience this new coaster in 2023. The Park’s website invites fans to join and be among the first to ride DarKoaster in 2023, while enjoying some awesome perks like getting unlimited visits all year long, free parking, free Guest tickets and monthly rewards. You can click here to learn more about Busch Gardens’ Membership Program.

More on Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Williamsburg, in Virginia, is an incredibly popular theme Park that welcomes thousands of locals and tourists annually. Home to attractions like Apollo’s Chariot, Verbolten, Invadr, Griffon, Tempesto, The Lock Ness Monster, and Escape From Pompeii, Busch Gardens Virginia packs thrills and joy for the whole family to enjoy! And let’s not forget Pantheon, the Park’s newest coaster.

busch garden williamsburg
Credit: Busch Gardens

Per Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s website:

Thrills and nature intersect at our park and provide a hidden adventure for all ages.

Busch Gardens ® in Williamsburg, Virginia is the world’s most beautiful theme park, as voted year after year since 1990. Our theme is classic Europe with artfully landscaped villages, like the Parisian streets of France, the hamlets of Scotland and the Oktoberfest celebrations of Germany. In all, we have nine villages centered around six countries for you to explore.

Are you excited about this new coaster coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg? Tell us in the comments below!

Ed Aguila

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Be the first to comment!