Guests Furious as Florida Theme Park Announces Upcharge for Disney-Inspired Attraction

A Florida theme park will now charge all its guests money to ride one of its Disney-inspired attractions, angering folks.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reopens Disney-inspired…and Is Now Charging Guests to Ride It

The Disney-inspired Skyride at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has been around for some time now at the famous Florida theme park. The Skyride is a cable car ride at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida. It offers a bird’s-eye view of the park’s animals and rides, including roller coasters. The Skyride runs between the Edge of Africa and Stanleyville sections, taking about 354 seconds.

The Skyride has been closed since 2020 due to the pandemic and is currently closed for repairs, but the theme park announced that the ride would once again be re-opening to guests after nearly four years of being shut down.

But instead of excitement, guests are furious that they must purchase a ticket to get to the attraction. Prepare for an exhilarating ascent as The SkyRide retakes flight this Friday, February 2. Embark on a tranquil journey with a bird’s-eye perspective, capturing stunning views of our park’s wildlife and attractions. Glide effortlessly above the landscape and immerse yourself in the thrill of this breathtaking adventure.

Get ready to soar to new heights— The SkyRide will reopen this Friday, February 2! 🚡 Experience a relaxing bird's eye view of some of our animals & rides while you glide over the park on this breathtaking adventure. Learn more about the SkyRide here: https://t.co/U9Cjv4I8tQ pic.twitter.com/JanmZPhKqY — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) January 31, 2024

Get ready to soar to new heights— The SkyRide will reopen this Friday, February 2! Experience a relaxing bird’s eye view of some of our animals & rides while you glide over the park on this breathtaking adventure. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Speaking of guests being furious over the new charge to ride the Skyride, here’s what one guest had to say about the situation:

Reopening the SkyRide after an extended closure is good news. Charging guests $5 per ride when it was previously free is terrible news. What an ominous way to kick off the United Parks era… https://t.co/hdO03xAiMt pic.twitter.com/gIgG04D1bI — Adam Roth (@arothwdwc) January 31, 2024

Reopening the SkyRide after an extended closure is good news. Charging guests $5 per ride when it was previously free is terrible news. What an ominous way to kick off the United Parks era… – Adam Roth on X, formally Twitter

The Skyride used to be free for all guests, but now Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is charging its guests to ride BOTH ways, meaning guests will now be paying $10 per guest to get from one point to another and back.

After nearly four years, the ride will most likely become highly controversial as more people discover the new upcharge for this Disney-inspired ride at this Florida theme park.

Skyride is a unique transportation attraction at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida. This ride seamlessly transports passengers between the Edge of Africa and Stanleyville sections or vice versa. Offering a captivating journey, Skyride treats passengers to a bird’s-eye view of numerous attractions within the park, providing an unforgettable and immersive experience.

Are you going to ride the Skyride when it opens again? What do you think about the price tag for this attraction?