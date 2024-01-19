Home » Theme Parks » Busch Gardens

Florida Theme Park Struck With 5,000 Industrial Spill

A Florida theme park is now dealing with a rather sizeable industrial spill covering a construction site.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Now Dealing With an Industrial Spill From Construction Site

On Wednesday, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay suffered a substantial wastewater industrial spill totaling between 3,000 and 5,000 gallons, now covering a construction site after contractors cut into a pipe. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection put out a notice on Wednesday letting the public know about the incident.

My News 13 journalist and industry insider Ashley Carter tweeted out the incident Wednesday afternoon X, formally Twitter:

Approx. 3,000 to 5,000 gallons of industrial wastewater spilled onto a construction site at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Wednesday after contractors cut into a pipe, according to a notice from the Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection.

Multiple news outlets reported on the spill recently, resulting in more people finding out about the incident. 10 Tampa Bay was able to report on the scene as soon as the report was released:

Wednesday’s incident marks another spill, occurring nearly two months after a substantial release of millions of gallons of wastewater flowed into a sinkhole that emerged in a backstage area of the park.

Bay News 9 reports the emergence of a sinkhole measuring 15 feet deep and 15 feet wide, discovered during the early morning hours of November 18, 2023. The incident came to light following the public release of a pollution notice from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

Some Quick Information on the Theme Park

Nestled in Tampa, Florida, this theme park sprawls across 335 acres, offering a delightful family-friendly theme park experience. Boasting a diverse array of attractions, the park is home to over 2,700 animals and features eleven thrilling rides, along with captivating themed entertainment.

Immersing visitors in the ambiance of Africa and Asia, the theme park provides a unique and culturally rich environment. Beyond the exhilarating rides and wildlife encounters, the park caters to various interests with amenities such as a playground for the little ones and a restaurant and bar for visitors to unwind and savor a diverse culinary experience. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay stands as a vibrant destination blending entertainment, adventure, and the wonders of the animal kingdom.

