SeaWorld Announces Plans for Hotel, Will Compete With Disney, Universal Parks in Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando has announced their plans for a new hotel next to the theme park, seeking to compete with Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando.

SeaWorld Orlando, located in the heart of Central Florida, stands as a premier marine theme park, offering a unique blend of entertainment, education, and conservation. As part of the larger SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment network, this iconic destination has been captivating visitors for decades with its marine life exhibits, thrilling rides, and engaging shows.

My News 13 (Spectrum News 13) in Orlando was the first to announce the new hotel coming soon to the SeaWorld theme park. According to the article they released, written by Ashley Carter, the new hotel will feature 504 rooms, a rooftop bar, restaurants, and conference space.

SeaWorld filed the plans with Orange County after the company submitted a developmental plan review application. The project is called “Starboard,” which would involve the construction of a 15-story hotel and would be built on a 29.92-acre lot behind the theme park. The hotel will only be a walking distance from the famous International Drive.

SeaWorld Chief Executive Officer Marc Swanson told My News 13 in Orlando that it had officially committed to its hotel strategy by finding the first location for its first hotel resort.

Swanson went on to say the following:

As we mentioned last quarter, we are refining our design planning on our first hotels, and we expect to begin opening in 2026.

One of SeaWorld Orlando’s main draws is its emphasis on marine life conservation and education. The park is home to various marine species, including dolphins, whales, penguins, and sea turtles. SeaWorld aims to foster an appreciation for the ocean’s inhabitants through immersive exhibits and educational presentations and to promote environmental awareness.

Thrill-seekers are not left disappointed either, as SeaWorld Orlando boasts a variety of exhilarating rides and attractions. From high-speed coasters like Mako and Kraken Unleashed to family-friendly adventures like Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin, the park offers something for visitors of all ages. The iconic Shamu Stadium showcases spectacular killer whale shows, combining entertainment with a conservation message.

SeaWorld Orlando’s new ride, Penguin Trek, will open in spring 2024. This family-friendly indoor-outdoor coaster will feature snowmobile-style cars, two launches, and a 3,020-foot track. The ride will end in the park’s penguin habitat. Penguin Trek is being built in the space that used to house Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin, an indoor trackless ride.

As SeaWorld Orlando continues to evolve and expand its offerings, it remains a dynamic destination that appeals to animal lovers and thrill-seekers, promising a memorable experience for all who venture into its aquatic wonders.

Inside The Magic attempted to contact SeaWorld Orlando for comment but received nothing back at the time of this article being released.