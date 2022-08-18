SeaWorld Orlando Offering Irresistible Free Perk to Beat the Heat This Month

SeaWorld Orlando is offering an irresistible free perk for all Guests to beat the heat this month as part of the Park’s Electric Ocean event.

Amid the constant competition among Orlando theme parks to offer Guests the best experiences during their visit, SeaWorld appears to remain a favorite to many. With over a dozen attractions for the entire family to enjoy, outstanding presentations, animal experiences, exclusive tours, and delicious dining offerings, SeaWorld will make every Guest’s visit to the Park a wonderful experience.

The Orlando theme park is currently celebrating Electric Ocean, a fun summer event filled with fun, delicious eats, mesmerizing entertainment offerings, and a special fireworks spectacular to end the night.

In addition to this, SeaWorld recently announced on social media that Guests visiting the Park would be able to enjoy free ice cream to help them beat the heat! This delicious offering is available from August 15 and will continue through August 31 or while supplies last.

Per the announcement, parkgoers can enjoy one (1) complimentary ice cream treat per Guest per visit, available in the Wild Arctic Plaza from 11:00 am to 2 hours before the Park closes.

More on SeaWorld

We recently heard some exciting announcements for Howl-O-Scream, the Park’s haunting Halloween event, and we couldn’t be more excited — and terrified — for all the chilling haunts Guests will be able to experience during the event.

The Park will soon add a new thrilling roller coaster for Guests to enjoy. High Surf, SeaWorld Orlando’s seventh roller coaster, is planned to open next year, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

We’ve also learned more about SeaWorld’s efforts to support wildlife through several rescue and rehabilitation programs and about SeaWorld San Diego dealing with Freeway, the sea lion. This repeat offender has been rescued by Team Members at least three times since last year.

With parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, SeaWorld has a variety of thrill rides to offer its Guests, including Ice Breaker, Infinity Falls, Mako, Kraken, Manta, Journey to Atlantis, NEW Texas Stingray, Riptide Rescue, Sea Swinger, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, Great White Roller Coaster, Steel Eel Roller Coaster, Rio Loco, Tidal Surge, Emperor, Electric Eel and Tidal Twister.

