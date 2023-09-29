SeaWorld Reveals Update on New Record-Breaking Attraction

Theme Parks are no strangers to change, as most must be in a constant flux of updates and advancements to maintain relevancy. While the Disney Parks are usually in full swing with several expansions and remodels, Universal Studios Orlando has also been creating an entirely new amusement park with four themed lands. SeaWorld Parks Entertainment has been making a splash as well by introducing a new coaster in Orlando and now a world record-breaking attraction arriving at SeaWorld San Antonio.

SeaWorld San Antonio may not have the same amount of fame as the big parks in Florida and California, but the “SeaWorld of Texas” has been a mainstay location for 36 years. The park has needed to reinvent itself as new management shifted away from the aquatic animal performances. This was due to the severe backlash after the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish. The investigative piece abhorred fans as it showcased the poor living conditions and treatment of the whales and other sea animals.

Since then, SeaWorld has pivoted its focus to revamp their arenas as a venue to provide educational experiences about sea life rescue and conservation. SeaWorld San Antonio in particular has attempted to move away from making stars like Shamu their centerpiece of entertainment. Instead, the big draw has been cultivating more amusement park rides.

This transition has given birth to the creation of “Catapult Falls.” It is set to be the world’s steepest flume drop, as well as the continent’s only vertical life flume speed coaster. It will be the first of its generation by combining the thrilling mechanics of a launch coaster with the exhilaration of a vertical water flume drop.

The new attraction will consist of 11 boats that can hold eight riders as they travel 30 feet per second. Guests will then encounter the hallmark of the attraction — a nerve-wracking 53 degree drop at nearly 40 miles per hour. “Catapult Falls” will be a lengthy experience for a coaster/flume hybrid as the duration will last up to five minutes.

One of the innovative features of the new ride will be its elevator system. It is specifically designed to lift riders to the scenic 55 foot drop. “Catapult Falls” will be another flagship attraction amongst other notable thrill rides such as the inverted rollercoaster, the “Great White,” the tallest and fastest wooden coaster in Texas, “Texas Stingray” and “Wave Breaker: the Rescue Coaster.”

SeaWorld Parks Entertainment has certainly made a company shift to build their brand around rides and resorts, rather than sea animal performances. SeaWorld Orlando has also announced a new coaster called “Penguin Trek.” Riders will board a snowmobile style coaster vehicle that will launch riders at 43 miles per hour as it traverses both indoors and outdoors.

“Catapult Falls” is scheduled to open in 2024 at SeaWorld San Antonio.