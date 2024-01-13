Universal Alerts All Guests About Park’s Extended Closure

Universal Orlando Park will be closing one of its theme parks today, and guests should be warned to change plans and rearrange their vacation days if needed.

Volcano Bay to Shut Down Again Amidst Low Florida Temperatures

Once again, due to low temperatures in Central Florida, Universal’s Volcano Bay will be closing down again for the entire day after the official X social account for Universal Orlando Resort sent out the alert yesterday afternoon.

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Saturday, January 13, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 12, 2024

This marks the second time Volcano Bay has shut down this week due to inclement weather. But that should come as no surprise given that it’s winter in most parts of the United States, which means low temperatures and rainy weather across the board.

No word yet on whether or not the theme park will close down again on Sunday, but for now, it seems folks looking for some fun in the sun will have to make other arrangements. Be sure to check out the official Universal website for the latest information. Volcano Bay is Universal’s single water park for now, packing a pretty good fun punch for families looking for some water-based attractions.

Volcano Bay is Universal Orlando’s immersive water theme park, offering a tropical paradise with various water attractions. The park’s centerpiece is the Krakatau volcano, a visually striking landmark that houses the Krakatau Aqua Coaster. Guests receive a TapuTapu wearable device, allowing them to wait in line for attractions virtually, interact with particular features in the park, and make cashless payments.

Volcano Bay features a mix of thrilling water slides, lazy rivers, and relaxing beaches. Notable attractions include the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, and Waturi Beach. The park boasts a massive wave pool called Waturi Beach, where guests can enjoy gentle waves or more intense wave action.

Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida are operating as usual, so guests with date-based tickets to these theme parks can enjoy their days at these locations. Hopefully, Universal will be able to provide notice much sooner to guests already on their way to Florida to Volcano Bay or guests who have already planned their days around visiting the water park.