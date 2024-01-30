SeaWorld to Do Away With Historic Name After 50 Years

SeaWorld Orlando, known as SeaWorld Entertainment, will be completely overhauling its name, making a historical change that is 50 years in the making.

SeaWorld Entertainment Will Do Away With Its Historic Name After More Than 50 Years

Since opening in 1973, more than 50 years ago, SeaWorld Orlando opened its doors in Central Florida, creating a family-friendly theme park for all ages. Since the 70s, the theme park giant has undergone massive changes through the decades, but none more significant than the one announced this morning. SeaWorld Orlando will be completely changing its name under a new banner.

SeaWorld Entertainment is undergoing a name change. The Orlando-based company will be known as United Parks & Resorts Inc., effective Feb. 12. The change only affects the parent company. Its 13 parks, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Aquatica, will keep their names. pic.twitter.com/4ve5MoYVEQ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 30, 2024

SeaWorld Entertainment is undergoing a name change. The Orlando-based company will be known as United Parks & Resorts Inc., effective Feb. 12. The change only affects the parent company. Its 13 parks, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Aquatica, will keep their names. – Ashley Carter on X, formally Twitter

According to official reports, SeaWorld Entertainment will now be United Parks & Resorts Inc. SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson has commented on the company’s decision to change its name, stating, “Our new corporate identity, United Parks & Resorts Inc., more accurately represents our status as a varied portfolio of park brands and experiences, a characteristic we have upheld and will continue to uphold.” With the shift from SeaWorld Entertainment to United Parks & Resorts Inc., the company’s primary and investors’ website domains will be updated to http://unitedparks.com and http://unitedparksinvestors.com starting February 13.

A New Ride Is Coming to Newly Named Theme Park

SeaWorld Orlando’s new ride, Penguin Trek, will open in spring 2024. The indoor/outdoor coaster will be SeaWorld Orlando’s first family launch coaster.

Penguin Trek will take riders on a launch coaster adventure through Antarctica, crossing icy cavern hazards and ending in a natural penguin habitat. The coaster will reach up to 43 mph across a 3,020-foot track with two launches.

New Hotel Resort Coming Soon to the Park

The initial disclosure of the forthcoming hotel at SeaWorld theme park was made by My News 13 (Spectrum News 13) in Orlando. An article penned by Ashley Carter revealed that the upcoming hotel is set to encompass 504 rooms, along with amenities such as a rooftop bar, restaurants, and conference facilities.

The unveiling of the project occurred after SeaWorld’s submission of a developmental plan review application to Orange County. Referred to as “Starboard,” the initiative entails the construction of a 15-story hotel situated on a 29.92-acre plot behind the theme park. Notably, the hotel’s strategic location will offer convenient proximity to the renowned International Drive, making it easily accessible on foot.

With all these exciting new things coming to United Parks & Resorts Inc., the theme park giant hopes to compete with Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

What are your thoughts on the new name change coming soon to SeaWorld Entertainment in Orlando?