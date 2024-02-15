Opening Date Revealed for History-Making Attraction

Following unexpected delays, the long-awaited opening date has been revealed for a history-making attraction.

Bringing an all-new attraction to life is no easy feature, particularly when it is planned to be the first of its kind and make theme park history in America. However, SeaWorld was able to power through unexpected delays and has finally revealed the official opening date for its brand-new coaster.

Despite delays, SeaWorld San Antonio recently revealed that its long-awaited attraction, Catapult Falls, is ready to welcome thrill seekers and will officially open on March 2, 2024. The announcement was made through the company’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account, @SeaWorld.

The announcement revealed that annual pass holders and seasonal pass holders would have the chance to experience Catapult Falls before the coaster’s official opening in an exclusive preview. Dates for annual pass and seasonal pass previews will be announced at a later date through SeaWorld’s social media. You can watch the announcement below:

The time has come. Adventure awaits… The grand opening of Catapult Falls will be on March 2nd! SeaWorld San Antonio

Catapult Falls is planned to be SeaWorld San Antonio’s seventh roller coaster and the world’s first launched flume coaster. Additionally, the coaster is set to be the only vertical lift in North America. While the thrilling project created massive anticipation since it was first announced in 2022, bringing it to life has proven to be more complicated than expected, as SeaWorld stated last fall.

The long-awaited attraction will join Texas Stingray, Steel Eel, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, Super Grover’s Box Car Derby, Journey to Atlantis, and Great White as the San Antonio SeaWorld Park’s seventh roller coaster. The Texas-based marine life theme park is also home to thrill rides and family-friendly attractions, including Tidal Surge, Sea Swinger, Riptide Rescue, and Rio Loco.

And, of course, SeaWorld San Antonio is home to many animal experiences, Live Family Friendly Presentations, and Activities, including Orca Encounter featuring killer whales, Ocean Discovery starring beluga whales and dolphins, an educational and funny presentation featuring California sea lions and Asian small-clawed otters, and some experiences inspired by Sesame Street characters.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates three marine life theme parks in America: SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld Orlando — which will soon open its latest roller coaster, Penguin Trek, gaining on Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

Additionally, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates two Busch Gardens theme parks, two Sesame Place parks, and several award-winning water parks in America — including Aquatica Orlando, Aquatica San Antonio, Adventure Island, and Water Country USA. And the company recently opened its first international location with a jaw-dropping marine life theme park in Abu Dhabi.

SeaWorld San Antonio describes Catapult Falls as follows: “Experience the rush of the world’s first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America. Feel the anticipation, and then hang on tight as the world’s steepest flume coaster drops you over the falls and into the rapids. This is unlike any expedition you’ve taken before. Don’t miss the rise-and-fall of river thrills your family will never forget, only at SeaWorld San Antonio!”

