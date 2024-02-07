DeSantis Announces Imminent Release of Multiple SeaWorld Animals

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis frequently appears in headlines alongside famous theme parks nowadays, but this week he’s talking about SeaWorld (not Walt Disney World) and its animals.

During a visit to Blue Spring State Park – one of Florida’s largest gathering sites for manatees – on Tuesday, DeSantis revealed that SeaWorld Orlando will be releasing seven of its animals into the wild.

“Florida’s manatee population continues to strengthen because of our record investments in manatee protection programs and water quality improvements,” DeSantis said.

The animals in question are seven of SeaWorld Orlando’s manatees which were rescued and treated at the park’s dedicated manatee rehabilitation facilities. These span five acres behind the scenes of the park (although one area is now open to guests interested in finding out more about SeaWorld’s rescue efforts).

SeaWorld’s seven manatees set to return to natural waters include Mary Kate and Tink Tink, both of whom were found orphaned at Blue Spring State Park.

Manatees are prevalent throughout Florida. The vegetarian marine mammals – affectionately known as “sea cows” – often traverse the state’s rivers and springs during winter as they search for warm water. Blue Spring’s temperature remains in the balmy 70s year-round.

“This year, Blue Spring broke not just one but two records for the number of manatees seen at the spring,” DeSantis added. “On New Year’s Day, there were 736 manatees gathered at the spring. On January 21, the coldest day so far, there were 932 manatees gathered at the spring. So that’s the biggest record we’ve ever had.”

While SeaWorld has been criticized for its animal care practices in the past – especially its captive killer whales and dolphins – it has played a huge part in supporting Florida’s manatee population. According to its website, it’s rescued over 730 manatees to date.

According to DeSantis’ office, Florida’s manatees reached their lowest mortality rate since 2017 in 2023, with the state investing over $50 million into manatee programs in the past five years. The governor also included a $330 million pledge to improve water quality in his 2024 “Focus on Florida’s Future” budget proposal.

While DeSantis may be on publicly good terms with SeaWorld Orlando, the same can’t be said for Walt Disney World Resort. Having repealed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act in response to The Walt Disney Company criticizing the proposed Florida Parental Rights in Education Act (AKA the “Don’t Say Gay” bill), DeSantis was sued by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Inc. in April 2023. DeSantis later countersued – engaging in a series of public back-and-forth in the process – and while a federal judge ruled in the governor’s favor in January 2024, Disney has indicated plans to appeal.

