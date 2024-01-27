Disney World Could See Fallout of DeSantis ‘Draconian’ Laws

Ron DeSantis is back full-time as the Governor of Florida after dropping out of the Republican Presidential race this week, and Floridians and Disney guests are all wondering the same thing – will there be new “draconian” laws that will impact the parks, the property, and the visitors of Walt Disney World Resort.

Will DeSantis Hit Disney Hard Now That He’s Back in His Second Term as Governor of Florida?

Now that Ron DeSantis has entered his second term as Florida Governor, many wonder what he will do next. For the last several years, DeSantis has conducted a full-on assault on Disney World and its CEO, Bob Iger, targeting the entertainment giant after the company spoke out directly against one of the Governor’s most polarizing bills yet – the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” Bill which limits children to being educated on sexual orientation and LGBTQ policies.

Furthermore, several lawsuits came out of this legal and political battle, which now has the Florida Governor and the House of Mouse officially meeting in court in June to discuss one of their open lawsuits, which targets the release of public records of the now-taken-over former Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is now the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).

The CFTOD, now operated under the DeSantis banner, has also been in constant legal battles with Disney World, which is attractive as the CFTOD is Disney’s governing district. But politics and lawsuits aside, will DeSantis strike Disney World with even more laws and policies in the coming months? Let’s see what the CFTOD and DeSantis have done to Disney World since 2022.

What the CFTOD and DeSantis Have Done So Far to Disney World Since 2022

DeSantis took over the Reedy Creek Improvement District and turned it into the CFTOD. Then, in April of 2023, DeSantis announced that he planned a new round of action against Disney, including taxes on Disney’s hotels and imposing tolls that serve its theme parks within the property.

With so much more on the horizon for Disney World from the Florida Governor, many wonder if DeSantis will go towards the “draconian” route and impose many more taxes, policies, laws, and more.

Since DeSantis ran for President, Florida has lost a substantial amount of money, reaching $20 million in economic impacts as a direct result of his “anti-woke” laws. But Disney World seems to have also lost a ton of money since DeSantis went after the company.

In May 2023, Disney pulled out of a $1 billion expansion deal in Florida. Initially slated for Lake Nona, the undertaking has been in development since 2021. The project aimed to transfer employees, primarily from Disney’s theme parks division in Southern California, to Central Florida. This strategic move was driven by the prospect of leveraging a Florida tax credit that could have enabled Disney to recoup nearly $600 million over 20 years. The relocation was seen as a measure to capitalize on the financial incentives provided by the tax credit.

What Will Become of the Ongoing Battle?

Disney’s strained relationship with Governor DeSantis, stemming from actions taken by the Governor in 2022, has set the stage for a significant and ongoing conflict between the entertainment giant and the political leader. As we look ahead to 2024, several potential scenarios unfold:

Intensification of Legal Battle: DeSantis may escalate the conflict by launching a comprehensive legal offensive against Disney. This could lead to a monumental legal battle between the two entities, each asserting their positions and interests.

Governor’s Attempt at Reconciliation: Alternatively, Governor DeSantis might choose to ease his stance on Disney, seeking to mend the strained relations from the past two and a half years. Repairing the damage could involve policy adjustments or diplomatic measures to find common ground.

Emergence of More Lawsuits: The ongoing feud may spawn additional lawsuits in the coming months, further fueling the legal warfare between Disney and the Governor. This could result in an increasingly complex and protracted legal landscape.

Status Quo Maintained: It’s also plausible that the existing situation remains unchanged, and the conflicts between Disney and the Governor gradually subside, leading to a resolution or compromise by the end of the year.



The unfolding dynamics between Disney and Governor DeSantis will be closely watched, and the direction of their relationship may take any of these paths as the year progresses.