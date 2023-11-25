Disney Attempts to Strip DeSantis of Governing District

Disney World seeks to strip the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a decisive move.

Updates on the Ongoing Feud Between Disney World and Ron DeSantis

Since last week, a few things have occurred in the ongoing political and legal feud between Ron DeSantis and Walt Disney World (WDW). In a recent interview with Newsmax, DeSantis ripped Disney World to shreds, stating that the House of Mouse started the entire feud and how he believes the lawsuit will be dismissed on Disney’s end.

Speaking of lawsuits, the new motion to dismiss hearing date has been set for December 12, in which the CFTOD and the Florida Governor will seek to have their cases issued by Disney rejected by a United States District Judge. DeSantis has gone after Disney in a last-ditch attempt at obtaining any documents that would assist in getting the lawsuit against him dismissed in a court of law.

Just earlier this week, the CFTOD fired several employees from the district board, including a couple of higher-level executives, just days before the Thanksgiving Holiday. The reasoning behind the firings has raised the alarm on a toxic work environment, leading to many believing that things are not so sunny within the district run by DeSantis.

A new proposed bill could strip the former Reedy Creek district away from the Florida Governor.

In a new report from the Orlando Sentinel, State Senator Linda Stewart is gearing up to file a bill that would strip the CFTOD, the former Reedy Creek district, from the control of DeSantis, which is part of an attempt at revisiting the legal matters that gave the Governor control in the first place.

Directly quoting the State Senator:

I am looking at every avenue possible to get this overturned We are going to try to get people to vote and see how many people still believe in how they voted the first time.

The Orange County legislative delegation will hear the proposed bill on November 29, which will examine whether or not the takeover of the former Reedy Creek was legal in Florida. But things won’t be so easy as DeSantis Republicans have total control of the Legislature in the state of Florida. Not to mention, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo supported the decision at the time, which will prove to be even more difficult to dispute.

This is Disney’s final attempt at turning the tide of this political and legal war between the House of Mouse and DeSantis. Both sides are throwing all their cards on the table to hold a stronger argument in court should the lawsuits get to that point. As of now, only a motion to dismiss hearing has been scheduled.

Follow Inside The Magic for all the latest updates on this feud between Disney and DeSantis.