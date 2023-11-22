DeSantis Disney Board Fires Key Employees Before Thanksgiving

Ron DeSantis’ board of directors that controls the land around Walt Disney World has fired multiple key staffers without explanation just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

This land was known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District for decades, formed in 1967 as part of a special (but not unique) situation that allowed the Walt Disney Company to act as the de facto local government around Walt Disney World. This arrangement, which included the company shouldering district taxes for residents, worked for a long time until a feud kicked off between the governor and the House of Mouse.

DeSantis and Disney at War

For almost exactly a year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company have been publically at odds, which has spilled over into public jabs at each other and numerous legal issues.

Related: DeSantis Sticks Up for Elon Musk After Disney Leaves Twitter

The feud began when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek publically took a stance against the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. After months of pressure from progressive groups, the company made a rare public statement on social politics, which almost immediately led to Chapek stepping down in favor of his immediate predecessor, Bob Iger.

At the same time, Ron DeSantis took the unprecedented move of dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District, replacing it with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Notably, Governor DeSantis appointed a board of directors composed of political allies, and made repeated comments about using the land to create a rival theme park to Walt Disney World or even a new state prison.

Disney’s Lawyers Gear Up

Unsurprisingly, this led to legal ramifications. Disney is suing Gov DeSantis in federal court, accusing the presidential candidate of using his governmental power to punish the company’s stance, in violation of the First Amendment.

At the same time, prior to Reedy Creek being dissolved, Disney signed a number of contracts that allow the company to retain much of its authority over the district. This has prompted the board of directors to ask a judge to throw out the contracts, essentially crying foul, while Disney claims that the DeSantis appointees simply were not paying attention and have no legal standing.

It does not help that the DeSantis board has been mired in controversy and legal trouble since the very beginning, including Administrator Glen Gilzean being forced to step down from a state commission in order to accept a $400,000 salary in violation of ethics laws.

Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Firings

Now, the DeSantis board is coming even under more fire after reports that critical senior staff members have been fired, just before Thanksgiving to add insult to injury (per the Orlando Sentinel).

Related: Florida Judge Rules Against DeSantis Board, Hands Disney Huge Victory

The DeSantis Disney board fired Jason Middleton, chief of human resources, Eryka Washington Perry, director of communications, and an administrative assistant and facilities maintenance specialist. The board has not responded to requests for comments, but an internal memo from Glen Gilzean gave only the explanation:

“These separations were isolated and specific and are not representative of our team members who show up every day with excellence and a clear vision of a stronger tomorrow for our taxpayers and visitors.”

According to journalist Jason Garcia (via Twitter), “Those ousted included the former No. 2 official at the agency that used to be called the Reedy Creek Improvement District – the same person that Glen Gilzean, the DeSantis ally brought in to manage the district, had already demoted in order to give that job to a former colleague.”

Those ousted included the former No. 2 official at the agency that used to be called the Reedy Creek Improvement District – the same person that Glen Gilzean, the DeSantis ally brought in to manage the district, had already demoted in order to give that job to a former colleague. https://t.co/9ICmuEskGw — Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) November 21, 2023

This certainly seems like a move to further reinforce DeSantis’ authority in the former Disney district, and one that has a human cost among people that have been employed there for years.

Do you think it’s right to fire longtime employees before a holiday for any reason? Let us know in the comments below!