DeSantis Continues To Insult Disney With a New Warning

In the aftermath of a judge’s surprise decision for Ron DeSantis in a lawsuit brought by the Walt Disney Company, the governor cannot seem to stop needling the Mouse, even as he tells it to “move on.”

Several days ago, U.S. District Court Allen Winsor dismissed Disney v. DeSantis, the lawsuit in which the iconic media company claimed that the former presidential candidate had violated its First Amendment rights by dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District where the majority of the Walt Disney World Resort is located.

Disney had seemed to have the upper hand for months, but Judge Winsor abruptly handed DeSantis a huge (and to many, troubling) legal victory by ruling that”as a matter of law, the First Amendment does not support the kind of claim [plaintiff] makes here.”

DeSantis and his representatives did not take the high road with the ruling, it can be objectively stated.

Jeremy Redfern, the press secretary for Governor DeSantis, almost immediately issued a statement reading:

“The Corporate Kingdom is over. The days of Disney controlling its own government and being placed above the law are long gone. The federal court’s decision made it clear that Governor DeSantis was correct: Disney is still just one of many corporations in the state, and they do not have a right to their own special government. In short – as long predicted, case dismissed.”

Now, the governor himself has chimed in with some digs at Disney at a press conference in Tallahassee (per U.S. News), telling reporters that the Winsor decision had proved that “They were wrong and we were right.” He continued, saying that “[Disney] should move on” and that any appeals would be a “mistake.”

That last part especially seems like a dig at Disney, considering that the company had filed an appeal on Disney v. DeSantis to the Eleventh Circuit earlier that day. While it’s entirely possible the politician had not been informed that this particular legal battle (just one of many that he’s asking Florida taxpayers to pay for) was far from over, it seems like he’s practically daring them to take it further.

On the other hand, DeSantis and Disney still have two different active lawsuits involving the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (which replaced Reedy Creek), so it’s entirely possible he’s genuinely asking the Mouse House to let it go. If the company’s immediate appeal is any indication, it has no intention to do so.

