First-Of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster Inexplicably Delayed at Popular Amusement Park

A first-of-its-kind roller coaster has been delayed at a popular amusement park. When will the thrilling project come to life?

Theme parks across America — including Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, Six Flags, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Kings Island, among others — are constantly competing to provide the best experiences, with fun rides for the young and the young at heart, extreme attractions for thrill seekers of all ages, and more.

And while a famous amusement park was set to leave the competition behind this year with a first-of-its-kind roller coaster, the thrilling project has been delayed.

SeaWorld San Antonio recently announced that the opening for its newest coaster, Catapult Falls, has been pushed back, disappointing fans eager to experience the new attraction this year, as it had initially been announced.

SeaWorld stated in an email sent to Pass Members: “Our upcoming attraction Catapult Falls — the world’s first launched flume coaster — is now expected to open in 2024. While we hoped to introduce this exciting new thrill to our fans this year, sometimes it takes longer than expected to bring ‘firsts’ to life. We apologize for this delay, but we know the experience of Catapult Falls will be worth the wait. Stay tuned for exciting announcements surrounding Catapult Falls and its Grand Opening, now planned for 2024.” However, the amusement park did not disclose the reason for the extended delay or an estimated opening window.

Catapult Falls is planned to be SeaWorld San Antonio’s seventh roller coaster and the world’s first launched flume coaster. Additionally, the coaster is set to be the only vertical lift in North America. While the thrilling project created massive anticipation, bringing it to life has apparently proven to be more complicated than expected, as SeaWorld stated.

SeaWorld San Antonio describes Catapult Falls as follows: “Experience the rush of the world’s first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America. Feel the anticipation, and then hang on tight as the world’s steepest flume coaster drops you over the falls and into the rapids. This is unlike any expedition you’ve taken before. Don’t miss the rise-and-fall of river thrills your family will never forget, only at SeaWorld San Antonio!”

