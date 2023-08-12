Disney Is “Misleading” Guests Into Buying Park Tickets

When it comes to selling Park tickets, fans claim that Disneyland is “misleading” Guests.

For over 65 years, Disneyland Resort has held the status of “The Happiest Place on Earth.” However, that happiness does – and always has – come with a price.

Back in 1955, entry to Disneyland Resort (which was then just a solo Park without California Adventure) set Guests back $1 per person – the equivalent of $11.12 today. In Walt’s days, Guests also needed to pay extra to access each attraction. Ride admission started at 10 cents for children and 23 cents for adults.

Entry later increased to $7.30 in 1965, $16.50 in 1985, $31 in 1995, $56 in 2005 – and, well, you get the picture. Today, Disneyland Park tickets are at an all-time high, with a one-day ticket setting Guests back anywhere between $104 and $179 per adult as of August 2023.

These prices increase again if you wish to purchase a Park Hopper ticket. This allows Guests to visit both Disneyland Park and California Adventure on the same day – quite literally giving them the ability to “hop” between Parks. Prices for Park Hopper tickets range from $169 to $244 per adult.

Other than the ability to jump between Parks, single-day tickets and Park Hopper tickets are identical. Guests can enjoy access to the same attractions, shows, characters, and dining options. That’s why some Guests are irritated that the Disneyland Resort website suggests otherwise.

As Reddit user DanOnPlanetEarth pointed out, the Disneyland website adds extra details about the Park beneath the “Park Hopper” option.

While the “One Park Per Day” section states that Guests can either enjoy “Disneyland Park” or “California Adventure,” the Park Hopper section states that the Park Hopper offers access to “Disneyland Park, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” and “Disney California Adventure Park, including Avengers Campus.”

The implication is, of course, that one must purchase a Park Hopper ticket to enjoy access to Disneyland Resort’s two newest lands. However, that is the case with any kind of ticket.

“If I was someone who never went to the Park before I would think I would have to buy the Park Hopper ticket as ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ isn’t included in the single park section,” wrote DanOnPlanetEarth.

User DisneyToonz agreed, writing: “It’s misleading only because the same information isn’t on the ‘single park’ ticket description. It could look to the unaware like a single park ticket does NOT include those attractions.”

Planning a Disney Parks vacation has – as we’ve pointed out multiple times in the past – become an increasingly complex sport. That’s especially the case for those who don’t live and breathe Disney. Yes, details like this are small. However, they can easily add another level of confusion for Disneyland newbies.

Do you think it’s become more confusing to plan a Disney Park vacation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!