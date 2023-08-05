Changes That Disney Fans Would Love to See at the Parks

The Disney Parks are always changing, sometimes for better, sometimes for worse. Lately though, it seems as though Disney has been on a disappointing streak within their Parks, leading to an increase in Guest complaints across a variety of social media platforms. While the best way to voice concerns and complaints is with Guest Relations or through the satisfaction surveys provided after a visit, we completely understand the need to vent frustrations to other people that will understand and empathize.

Especially with more changes already on the way, it can be much easier to post a Tweet or Reddit thread to vent.

What’s new around the parks?

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland is in the process of retheming much of California Adventure to feature more of their Pixar IPs. The Pier is undergoing construction to mimic the San Fransokyo Bridge from Big Hero 6 (2014) in an effort to match more of the Pixar Pier area of the Park.

The Paradise Pier Hotel just reopened with heavy Pixar theming as well, including more of the characters throughout the Resort. Guests can see characters and influences from Finding Nemo, Inside Out, and other popular Pixar properties.

Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World has a variety of all-new experiences coming, including the Disney100 celebrations coming to EPCOT. Part of these celebrations include the opening of Journey of Water, inspired by Moana, as well as a brand-new fireworks show. Over in the Magic Kingdom, Mirabel from Encanto (2021) will be meeting and greeting Guests later this fall.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is replacing Splash Mountain at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and is expected to open sometime next year. The Hatbox Ghost is also expected to be officially added to the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom, although it’s unclear when he’s supposed to show up. For more about what’s new around Walt Disney World, click here!

“Disney Magic” Has Been Lost

There seems to have been an increase in Guest issues recently, as social media sites have been flooded with complaints and demands from disappointed and disheartened visitors. From seemingly nonstop ride and attraction downtimes to Park reservations to the ongoing battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Disney fans have continued to raise awareness about Disney Park issues and concerns.

When did it change?

When Disney CEO Bob Iger returned to lead The Walt Disney Company, many fans hoped it would be the answer they had been looking for. Many fans point to former CEO Bob Chapek as a major force behind many of the unpopular changes. COVID was also a major factor in many of the updates, especially the Park Hopping and reservation system. However, as Iger has replaced Chapek as CEO, fans that had hoped he would “save” the Parks have been equally disappointed.

Fans demand return of “Disney Magic”

Although Iger has addressed the increased cost of Park tickets and the expense of a Disney vacation, he has yet to enact any significant countermeasures. Instead, it seems as though he’s continued to quietly remove perks that once made a trip worth it. The most repeated complaints are calls for options of convenience to make a return.

FastPass Now called Lightning Lane and only available through the purchase of a daily Genie+, previously Guests were given three free FastPass+ options to start their day, available through the My Disney Experience App. As they used the Passes, they could schedule more, at no extra cost. In Disneyland, Guests still used paper FastPasses until Genie+ was rolled out last year. Again, Guests were able to get as many FastPasses as they could stack within a certain time frame. In addition, the Lightning Lane option for some attractions can be an additional cost not included in Genie+.



Magical Express Walt Disney World used to provide complimentary transportation between the Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels. Guests were dropped off at the Resort to check in, and their luggage would be delivered directly to their room. The service was stopped at the beginning of 2022, leaving Guests to struggle with Uber, Lyft, or Mears Taxi Services. Recently, the Sunshine Flyer, an independently owned and operated transportation service, teamed up with Mears to provide transportation to Guests.



Complimentary MagicBands Walt Disney World used to mail future Guests a set of complimentary MagicBands for access to their hotel rooms, Parks, and for use as a hands-free option of payment. Last year, the MagicBand was upgraded to the MagicBand+, offering Guests an all-new level of immersion within the Parks. The Bands were also officially rolled out at Disneyland for the first time, with many Guests still complaining about technological issues.



Extra Magic Hours One of the biggest draws to staying on property at the Disney Parks used to be the option of Extra Magic Hours. Depending on the day, Guests could either have an extra hour or two before Park open or close as certain Parks around the Resort. While technically still available, it’s now an additional cost for Guests who want the option.



Park Hopping As Disneyland and Walt Disney World started to resume operations after COVID, a Park reservation system was put into place. This required Guests to have a valid Park ticket as well as a reservation for the Park they wished to visit. If the Park had reached capacity, Guests would not be able to make a reservation. Now, almost three years after the start of the pandemic, the Park Reservation system is still in place. As is the Park Hopping system. Guests are unable to Park Hop before 1 or 2 p.m. and only after checking into the Park where the reservation had first been made. Thankfully for Disney fans, it was announced earlier this year that both systems would be phased out sometime next year.



Attractions One of the biggest complaints about the Disney Parks is the ever-changing nature of the rides and attractions. However, as even Walt himself once said, “the Parks will never be finished as long as there’s imagination left in the world.” The most recent complaint, of course, has been the retheme of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Other attractions fans want to see back is the Country Bear Jamboree at Disneyland, ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom, and Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios.



The removal of the Magical Express means Guests now have to secure their own method of transportation. Genie+ is not only an additional cost but has also created hoops that Guests have to jump through in order to make dining and Lightning Lane reservations. Guests now have to pay for a MagicBand (a steep $30+) or constantly use their phone for hotel room and reservation access. Extra Magic Hours often made staying on property worth it, giving Guests the opportunity to have additional time in the Parks.

With these perks now completely gone, but tickets, food, and souvenirs at an all-time high, we’ve seen the direct impact it has on Park attendance. This year has been the slowest at Walt Disney World in years. The Fourth of July, historically one of the busiest days of the year, saw record breaking numbers for smallest crowds in decades. We’ve reported quite a bit recently on the low crowds around Disney World while Universal Orlando seems to not be suffering from the same issue.

Records have also indicated a noticeable decline in attendance throughout the Disney Parks since COVID as Universal has actually had an increase. Between thousands of layoffs earlier this year, Cast Member strikes in Disneyland Paris, and recent comments from Iger about the Hollywood strikes, Disney is clearly making severe efforts to save money and cut costs as much as possible. However it’s had an unfortunate and disappointing effect on Guests and Disney fans alike as issues and complaints are easily and quickly shared online.

By continuing to raise awareness of complaints like these and others, and utilizing feedback surveys whenever possible, maybe one day the Disney Magic will return to the Disney Parks.