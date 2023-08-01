Disney Imagineer Slams Splash Mountain Closure, Calls Out Disney

The iconic Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World has been the subject of much debate and controversy over the last year.

It was first announced that the attraction would be closing back in 2020, to be replaced with a similar ride themed after The Princess and the Frog (2009). The original ride was themed after the controversial movie, The Song of the South (1946), which has been banned and near-impossible to find due to the racist images and themes shown throughout the film. Although Splash Mountain itself didn’t feature any of the storyline from the film, the fact that it featured the animated characters and was inspired by the film were enough for some to call for its closure.

It’s been the subject of controversy for years due to that issue, although it’s been one of Disney’s most popular rides for decades. When it was announced three years ago that it would be replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, fans were torn between thrilled and outraged. Petitions started circulating online calling for Disney to #SaveSplashMountain, with many arguing that its closure was a result of Disney being “woke.”

In the end, Disney went through with the closures, closing the Walt Disney World location in January of this year and the Disneyland location at the end of May. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open sometime in late 2024. Recently, Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter spoke out about his thoughts on the closing of Splash Mountain. Baxter is credited for overseeing attractions like Big Thunder Mountain, Star Tours, and Splash Mountain. In an interview with Zeitgeist Design, the Imagineer had some strong opinions about the attraction.

“I will stand by this even today. There was nothing in the ride that in any way was detrimental to anybody. Whatever the controversy is that has come up with it is more related to what the film is. And I think we’re way overboard on that kind of sensitivity.”

The clip from the interview was shared to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with several fans agreeing with Baxter’s comments. “Can’t understand how @Disney & @RobertIger are ignoring legends like Tony Baxter about Splash & listening to people that are killing the Disney magic. #SaveSplashMountain,” @MTARDI32 stated. “And everyone with common sense knows he’s right. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Splash, and people are overly sensitive,” @hubl_l agreed.

“Right from the mouth of @disney royalty… nothing wrong with Splash Mountain Thanks @RobertIger for destroying the most popular ride in @WaltDisneyWorld @Disneyland,” said @baskett1946. Cleary Baxter struck a nerve with fans still upset over Splash Mountain’s closure. At the end of the day, the Disney Parks are constantly evolving and changing in an effort to stay relevant with younger Guests. It was only a matter of time until Splash Mountain received a more modern redesign featuring newer characters.

Walt Disney himself said the Parks would never be finished as long as there was imagination left in the world, and Splash Mountain is a clear embodiment of that thought. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will resonate with an entirely new generation of Disney fans, featuring characters they know and love and can connect with. The upcoming attraction was described as

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans…Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take you on a journey inspired by the story and characters from the hit film, picking up where that story left off.

