Disneyland Reputation Plummets as Rides “Continuously” Break Down

Days after Inside the Magic reported declining magic at Disneyland Resort, Guests detail further issues at the Southern California Disney Park. Amid plummeting Walt Disney Company stock prices, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are allegedly struggling to maintain attractions.

Reddit user u/LikeASumBoeDee shared this photo from a breakdown on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Mickey’s Toontown:

Stuck on M&MRR

“Don’t even know what to say at this point with the rides consistently breaking down,” they wrote.

Other Guests reported similar experiences.

“I got stuck at the waterfall room on Saturday,” u/christyxcore recalled. “Had to wait like 30 min before we could get walked out, making me late for my Carthay reservation.”

“Too many closed rides,” u/rp1208 said.

Despite reaching pre-Covid staffing levels, Disneyland Resort reportedly struggles to hire skilled maintenance and engineering teams to maintain its rides. Some Guests have abandoned vacations early after finding that too many attractions were closed to fill a day at the Disney Parks.

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

This epic adventure opened at Disneyland Park in January after years of operation in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Zoom off on a wild and wacky adventure through Mickey and Minnie’s madcap cartoon world,” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?”

“You’re invited to the grand world ‘prem-ear’ of Mickey and Minnie’s latest cartoon short, ‘Perfect Picnic’—and where better to watch it than Toontown’s favorite small-town movie palace, the El CapiTOON Theater!”

