Intense Thrill Ride Leaves Guest Paralyzed

in Six Flags

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
Aerial shot of Six Flags Magic Mountain

Credit: Six Flags (@SFMagicMountain on Twitter)

A Guest recently shared a theme park horror story, saying a thrill ride left him paralyzed. That’s one way to make memories…

A visit to their favorite theme park may differ significantly from what Guests expect. With constant updates, new rides and attractions, and even complete expansions, every visit could pack a new surprise for Guests. However, while it may be the last thing on their mind, accidents can happen at theme parks, from disgusting incidents to severe injuries and tragic accidents. 

And a parkgoer recently shared their experience after a thrill ride marked them for life.

Tallest Roller Coaster in the World Set to Reopen After Cable Snapping Incident
Credit: Six Flags Great America

Related: High-Speed Coaster Faces Immediate Shutdown After Finding “Hidden Passenger”

Redditor u/ozones recently shared what many would consider an amusement park horror story, detailing how one of the most thrilling rides in Six Flags Magic Mountain left them paralyzed.

The user commented that they consider themselves “a coaster junkie” but have always drawn the line at vertical drop rides. “I’ve had a pretty substantial fear of excessive heights and falling for most of my life. Rollercoasters themselves are the only caveat to that and a lot of that is because of the lateral motion involved.”

Lex Luthor drop of doom thrill ride leaves Guest paralyzed at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Credit: Six Flags

Related: Theme Park Abandons Guests Hundreds of Feet in Air

They continued to say that “after far too much convincing,” they found themselves on a seat, waiting to experience LEX LUTHOR™: Drop of Doom at Six Flags Magic Mountain. “And let me say,” they added, “the sense of fear and thrill was so visceral. So much so that I actually don’t remember much from the ride itself other than thinking “wow that’s a nice view, and WOW Goliath looks small from up here” before it all became a blur.”

The Guest commented that following the ride, they needed assistance getting off the seat and noticed both of their arms had “entirely seized up from the stress.” “I was LITERALLY petrified.”

“My hands were stuck in a position that my girlfriend said looked like ‘Lego Hands’ and it’s still the best description we could come up with. I simply could not make a fist with either hand for nearly 5 minutes.”

Guests screaming aboard Lex Luthor Drop of Doom at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Credit: Six Flags

Related: Massive Roller Coaster Completely Demolished Following Theme Park Closure

While the intense ride left the Guest paralyzed for a few minutes after riding, they commented, “I’m damn happy to say I did it and that experience was something I will NEVER forget!” Redditor u/ozones urged fellow theme park enthusiasts to “JUST GO FOR IT” if they’re considering going on the ride and shared that their experience gave them the confidence to “get on damn near anything else without a second thought until I encounter a bigger vertical drop,” adding that their amusement park odyssey made them “totally forget/stop caring about X2 being closed the past two days.”

six flags new england theme park riddler revenge
Credit: Six Flags

Guests visiting other Six Flags locations have also shared their “horror stories” at the Parks, including a Guest who “nearly got a concussion” after riding a coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure and a drunk parent violently threatening amusement park employees at Six Flags New England.

Have you ever visited Six Flags Magic Mountain? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!

Tagged:amusement ParksSix FlagsTheme Parks

Ed Aguila

Average Disney Parks nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, screaming at Splash Mountain, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Be the first to comment!