Intense Thrill Ride Leaves Guest Paralyzed

A Guest recently shared a theme park horror story, saying a thrill ride left him paralyzed. That’s one way to make memories…

A visit to their favorite theme park may differ significantly from what Guests expect. With constant updates, new rides and attractions, and even complete expansions, every visit could pack a new surprise for Guests. However, while it may be the last thing on their mind, accidents can happen at theme parks, from disgusting incidents to severe injuries and tragic accidents.

And a parkgoer recently shared their experience after a thrill ride marked them for life.

Redditor u/ozones recently shared what many would consider an amusement park horror story, detailing how one of the most thrilling rides in Six Flags Magic Mountain left them paralyzed.

The user commented that they consider themselves “a coaster junkie” but have always drawn the line at vertical drop rides. “I’ve had a pretty substantial fear of excessive heights and falling for most of my life. Rollercoasters themselves are the only caveat to that and a lot of that is because of the lateral motion involved.”

They continued to say that “after far too much convincing,” they found themselves on a seat, waiting to experience LEX LUTHOR™: Drop of Doom at Six Flags Magic Mountain. “And let me say,” they added, “the sense of fear and thrill was so visceral. So much so that I actually don’t remember much from the ride itself other than thinking “wow that’s a nice view, and WOW Goliath looks small from up here” before it all became a blur.”

The Guest commented that following the ride, they needed assistance getting off the seat and noticed both of their arms had “entirely seized up from the stress.” “I was LITERALLY petrified.”

“My hands were stuck in a position that my girlfriend said looked like ‘Lego Hands’ and it’s still the best description we could come up with. I simply could not make a fist with either hand for nearly 5 minutes.”

While the intense ride left the Guest paralyzed for a few minutes after riding, they commented, “I’m damn happy to say I did it and that experience was something I will NEVER forget!” Redditor u/ozones urged fellow theme park enthusiasts to “JUST GO FOR IT” if they’re considering going on the ride and shared that their experience gave them the confidence to “get on damn near anything else without a second thought until I encounter a bigger vertical drop,” adding that their amusement park odyssey made them “totally forget/stop caring about X2 being closed the past two days.”

Guests visiting other Six Flags locations have also shared their “horror stories” at the Parks, including a Guest who “nearly got a concussion” after riding a coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure and a drunk parent violently threatening amusement park employees at Six Flags New England.

