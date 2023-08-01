Theme Park Abandons Guests Hundreds of Feet in Air

Six Flags is perhaps one of the most recognizable Theme Park brands in the United States, with 24 locations nationally, including Six Flags Darien Lake, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags New England, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and more. The company works with recognizable pop culture icons like DC Comics, Looney Toons, and more to create memorable family experiences at a fraction of the price of competitors like Universal and Disney!

But like any Theme Park, Six Flags attractions occasionally break down. Unfortunately, not all attraction downtime is equal. Sometimes, Guests find themselves stuck in an air-conditioned, indoor dark ride. Other times… they’re not so lucky.

Last week, Michelle Johnson (@mjoftx) shared this video of Guests stuck hundreds of feet in the air on Texas SkyScreamer, a thrilling swing ride at Six Flags Over Texas:

Besides being 40 stories off the ground, the trapped Guests had to deal with oppressive sunshine and over 100-degree heat before they could safely exit the ride.

It’s unknown how long they were stuck on Texas SkyScreamer, but @noblelaneorganic said she was left on the same broken-down ride for an hour decades earlier.

“Yeah that happened to me 25 years ago,” she wrote. “Stuck up there for 1 hour. Fear of heights ever since.”

Texas SkyScreamer at Six Flags Over Texas

Texas SkyScreamer quickly returned to regular operation following last week’s breakdown. But Guests who saw the video are probably hesitant to board this “maximum thrill” attraction anytime soon!

“Have a seat, but don’t get too used to having your feet on the ground,” the official ride description reads. “The chairs hanging in a peaceful circle around the massively tall tower at the center of Texas Sky Screamer are about to liftoff. Now it wouldn’t be Texas if we didn’t go big. How does 400 feet sound? Don’t be fooled by the colorful, star-shaped gondola that is doing all the heavy lifting. This gondola is merciless, and you’re about to fly boldly through the air with the trees way beneath your feet!”

“You’re gently picked up and start to slowly swirl and revolve around the center. Up you go, cranked into the sky as the cables holding up your seat begin to spin. You’ll start to spin faster as you lift higher, so by the time you get to the top, you will be careening around the center base at 35 miles per hour. You’re sitting in a swing chair, dangling a whopping 40 stories up, getting hurled around in a 124-foot wide circle. Talk about airtime. All you’re going to feel is air, with your feet dangling in the sky and hair blowing in the wind. The world far below you is making more revolutions per second than you can count. While you’re up there, check out the view of Arlington, that tiny little town you are towering above. On Texas SkyScreamer, you’re flying on top of the world!”

Have you ever been trapped on a Theme Park ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Six Flags Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Six Flags’ operations.