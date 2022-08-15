Six Flags Shooting Left Multiple People Injured, Including Two Teenagers

Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday night at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois.

According to The Chicago Tribune, a white sedan drove into the Six Flags parking lot around 7:50 p.m. and headed towards the Theme Park’s entrance. One person got out of the sedan and began shooting in what authorities say was a targeted attack on another individual. They then got back into the sedan and fled the scene.

A boy, 17, from Aurora, Illinois, and a woman, 19, from Appleton, Wisconsin, were shot. Both were shot in the leg and treated at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Another victim was injured in the shoulder and refused treatment. Initially, authorities reported that all three victims had been shot, but it’s unclear how the third anonymous victim was injured.

“This was not an active shooter incident inside the Park,” said the Gurnee Police, according to the Tribune. According to authorities, it “was not a random act” and “appeared to be a targeted” shooting.

Six Flags Great America and their water Park, Hurricane Harbor, released the following statement on Facebook:

This evening, three people were injured outside the park when shots were fired from a single vehicle. The vehicle immediately drove away. Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating.

Six Flags Great America closed early due to the shooting. Gurnee, Illinois, is just over 15 miles from Highland Park, the site of the tragic mass shooting at a July 4 parade.

Inside the Magic will report any significant updates to this developing story.