Teenager Killed as Wind Flings Guests 180 Feet From Theme Park Ride - Inside the Magic

A tragic death occurred at a theme park in France on Saturday, killing one teenager and leaving another in a serious condition.

Theme park accidents are incredibly rare. Every day, millions of Guests safely attend theme parks and amusement parks across the world. Whether it’s a roller coaster or a carousel, the likes of Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Six Flags, and beyond follow stringent protocols to ensure the safety of their Guests.

However, sometimes a twist of fate can mean that rare incidents do occur. This year, we’ve seen a Guest killed on a roller coaster that derailed at Sweden’s Gröna Lund theme park, as well as the infamous shutdown of Fury 325 at Carowinds after a video exposed a serious crack in its support beam (with a second discovered weeks later).

Now, another incident has occurred – this time on an attraction called Adrenaline at Luna Park in Cap d’Agde in the south of France.

A 17-year-old boy reportedly died after high winds swung an attraction beyond its limits, causing both himself and a female Guest to plummet to the ground, hitting obstacles along the way.

According to the Mirror, local prosecutor Raphael Balland said, “Two people were victims of an accident while using the Adrenaline attraction. An adolescent aged 17 died of his injuries, and a young woman of 19 was taken to hospital at Montpellier as an absolute emergency.”

Adrenaline sees two Guests strapped together in a harness, raised 180 feet into the air, and released to swing through the air at high speeds. Witnesses reportedly told local media outlets that the cable deviated from its usual path, which caused them to hit a metal pylon used to hold up the attraction before then being ejected from their harnesses.

The incident occurred on Saturday (August 5, 2023). France has witnessed a series of severe storms over the past week, which inclement weather shutting down numerous rides at Disneyland Paris.

Prosecutors are currently seeking to determine whether Luna Park should have been operating rides during high winds, as well as investigating the possibility of mechanical failure.

Investigations into the death at the theme park are currently ongoing. Four people – including the manager of Luna Park – have been taken in for questioning by local police. Luna Park was closed on Sunday, with the areas around the ride cordoned off by police.

