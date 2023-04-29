Amusement parks are places where Guests from all over the world can visit their favorite places on Earth and enjoy attractions, live shows, dining experiences, and so much more. But sometimes, due to unforeseen circumstances or powers beyond our will, some of the most horrifying amusement Park accidents have lead to injuries, delays, closures, refurbishments, or worse – death.

In this article, I will be covering the world’s most horrifying amusement Park accidents.

I will use caution and ensure that the incidents I talk about do not disrespect those who have lost their lives because of a misfortunate and untimely accident. A lot can happen in just a few seconds. A lot of information will be in this article so make sure to reach the end for most dangerous theme Park in the country.

Most Recent Theme Park Fire: ‘Fantasmic!’ – Disneyland Resort Just last weekend, the dragon animatronic used in the iconic Disneyland Resort ‘Fantasmic’ show went up in flames as Guests looked in horror. Thankfully, aside from some Cast Members getting treated for smoke inhalation, no one was seriously injured or died during the chaos. The fire was captured on social media via places like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Since the unfortunate accident, no reasoning aside from pyrotechnical malfunctions were to blame. Disneyland has suspended all shows until further notice, with the official Disneyland Resort website indicating that the show will not return through May 14. The fire sparked a very hot debate online as people flooded the social media outlets to voice their concerns about the fire, leading many to speculate which theme Park has had the worst fires or the most incidents similar to this one. In a Twitter thread shortly after the incident, people took sides on whether or not Disney, Universal, or any other major theme Park has had the most incidents. Besides fires, there have been some awful destruction across the country’s most beloved amusement Parks. But before we get into that, let’s find out the worst fires ever that have taken place at amusement Parks in the United States. Worst Theme Park Fires in the United States Some of the worlds worst theme Park fires have taken place right here in the United States. The most recent being the Disneyland Resort ‘Fantasmic!’ animatronic dragon. But on June 1, 2008, an even bigger fire devastated a major amusement Park (well, technically an amusement Park at least) On June 1, 2008, a fire broke out on the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood, an American film studio and theme park in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County, California. The fire began when a worker used a blowtorch to warm asphalt shingles that were being applied to a facade. He left before checking that all spots had cooled, and a three-alarm fire broke out. Nine firefighters and a Los Angeles County sheriffs’ deputy sustained minor injuries. The fire was extinguished, but it took a full day until they were able to put it out completely. Universal Studios Hollywood suffered 3-acres of fire damage, including the beloved timeless attraction, King Kong Encounter. The attraction was based on the 1976 King Kong film and was the base for the stand-alone Kongfrontation originally located at Universal Studios Florida. But after two years, the ride was rethemed and rebuilt to King Kong: 360 3-D, which opened on July 1 of 2010 in the LA amusement Park. Another insane fire that took place within a theme Park was last year’s The Lost Island fire, which took place before the Park ever had the chance to open In Waterloo, Iowa. The Lost Island is a $100 million, 90-acre theme Park that was under construction when a fire broke out just before 8 a.m. on March 10. The cause of the major incident was due to a heating blanket that caught fire. Yikes. We also have a fire that broke out at a Chicago Six Flags in December of last year. Six Flags Great America reported on December 13 that a maintenance building had went up in flames. Thankfully, the local fire department was called immediately and the fire was contained without maximum damage. No injuries were reported and the building was able to be saved and refurbished for the coming season. No photos were available to showcase the extent of the damage or even what the fire looked like. There are also a few other fires that broke out in Playland Amusement Park in 1953, and another Six Flags location where a haunted attraction went up in flames. The haunted attraction was located in Jackson Township, New Jersey. Here is a wikipedia article I found detailing what happened. There are a few more fires that have taken place around the country, but the point here is that incidents can happen at any given time, so it’s always best to watch your surroundings, listen to the ride operators, and if possible – help each other out. Let’s move on now to some pretty bad fires that took place outside of the United States. Worst Theme Park Fires Outside the United States: Most Horrifying Amusement Park Accidents Let’s start things off with Canada’s Wonderland, which is a popular theme Park located in Ontario. The fire broke out last summer, on July 31, at 10:45 p.m. inside a small structure, leading to the entire park needing to be evacuated as the smoke was billowing, leading to smoke inhalation.

FIRE – #YRP assisting Vaughan Fire with small structure fire @ Canada's Wonderland near Water Park. Park is being evacuated as a precaution because of blowing smoke. Please avoid the area as crews respond to the situation and patrons evacuate the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 1, 2022

Thankfully the entire amusement Park was safely emptied before any serious injuries took place. A Twitter user who was in the Park when the fire broke out was able to capture some footage.

In 2018, an amusement Park in Germany experienced a horrific fire that resulted in multiple injuries.

Europa-Park, one of Europe’s largest theme Parks, experienced a storage building fire that spread throughout some of the themed lands.

Witnesses around the Park were able to capture intense footage of the fire.

The aftermath of the fire at Europa Park is horrifying… Before and after photos of the Scandinavia section. #europapark #Europapark pic.twitter.com/kDRaE55bww — Magic Pass (@magic_pass) May 26, 2018

As you can see, the fire erupted and overtook large portions of the Park, leading to the firefighters fighting the blaze, to sustain multiple injuries. Thankfully no one was killed and no public Guests were injured. The Park opened the very next morning despite the large flames damaging building the night before.

The cause of the fire was never discovered, and once again, no one was seriously harmed despite the Park having to evacuate 25,000 people.

Now, not all stories have good endings.

Our final theme Park fire unfortunately lead to death, chaos, and a community forever impacted.

Formosa Fun Coast, located in New Taipei City, Taiwan, suffered a major and devastating fire that resulting in 15 people killed and another 199 left in critical condition.

In 2015, a dust fire occurred at the water Park. The staff had sprayed an outdoor “color powder party” that sprayed clouds of corn starch towards all those in attendance. It was this starch cloud that ignited the fire.

Although only lasting 40 seconds, the fire ended up burning over 500 people, sadly killing 15 and leaving another 200 in critical condition. On that fateful June day in 2015, 50 Guests were treated for serious and life-threatening injuries in hospitals. Most of those who died and were treated were teens and young adults who attended the popular yearly event.

After the incident, the government adopted several emergency-related protocols, like easing the requirements for National Health Insurance coverage for burn victims, and importing large amounts of artificial and cadaver skin in case this would ever happen again.

For those wanting to view footage from the water Park fire, there is a YouTube video below you can click on.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Sadly, there a few other deadly fires that have taken place around the world but these mentioned above make up the top list of fires leading to unfortunate and untimely death.

Fires and incidents are serious matters that should not be taken lightly. Although theme Park are fun and inviting for the entire family, one should always try to demonstrate a sense of awareness to their surroundings, you never know when you might need to get yourself, your family, and others out of a situation and bring them to safety.

Now, fires and incidents aside, there is a Park deemed as the most dangerous amusement Park in the world. The more sad part is the theme Park in question is located within the United States, a country known for some of the safest amusements Parks in the world.

The World’s Most Dangerous Amusement Park: Most Horrifying Amusement Park Accidents

Action Park was an amusement and water park located in Vernon Township, New Jersey, United States. It was part of the Vernon Valley/Great Gorge ski resort. The park consisted of mainly water-based attractions and originally opened to the public in 1978, under the ownership of Great American Recreation.

The amount of non-safe structures located in this Park is honestly too long to list. This Park was so dangerous, there are multiple documentaries about it located on streaming platforms today.

Even after all these years, the water Park still haunts many to this day. Class Action Park, a documentary released in 2020 detailing on all the events that went down at this infamous water Park.

The documentary is available to watch on HBO Max, and below is a trailer you can watch.

So what happened that made this park so dangerous?

For starters, at least six people are known to have died as a result of mishaps on rides at the park. Action Park’s popularity went hand-in-hand with a reputation for poorly designed rides, undertrained and underaged staff, intoxicated guests and staff, and a consequently poor safety record.

The photo above demonstrates just how unsafe this water Park really was. The famous loop shown above in the photo was not inspected by anyone of the amusement Park safety team, anywhere.

The loop was only tested via dummies that were decapetated, lost limbs, and shot out at speeds that should not have been cleared for actual human beings.

Needless to say, the water Park did eventually close after multiple lawsuits filed and millions of dollars lost due to the lack of any real safety measures implemented during its operation.

But Action Park, although deemed the most dangerous amusement Park in the world, isn’t the most tragic incident to have taken place in the country or the world.

Like I said, there are some sad and devastating theme Park incidents that are not for the faint of heart. Before ending this article, I would like to touch on such incidents that are a cautionary tale for everyone and anyone visiting an amusement Park.

The Most Horrifying Amusement Park Accidents

Let’s keep in mind that the accidents we are about to discuss are in fact nothing more than unfortunate accidents that resulted in lives lost and changed forever.

The most recent accident that comes to mind when discussing theme Parks is the Orlando FreeFall incident that took place not too long ago in Orlando, Florida.

Icon Park, located just moments away from Universal Orlando Resort and Disney World, suffered the most accident in their history in March of 2022.

A 14-year-old boy decided to join his friends on Orlando FreeFall, a record breaking drop tower type ride that launches Guests high in the sky above Orlando before swiftly dropping them back down.

Sadly, the boy fell out of his seat due to a locking malfunction that to this day, is still being investigated by authorities.

Orlando FreeFall was dubbed the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. Once news broke out of the tragic death of the boy, other theme Parks around the country decided it was time to update their safety measures for similar attractions.

Another incident that took place at an amusement Park was the accident that occurred in the summer of 2010 at Extreme World, located in Wisconsin Dells.

A 12-year-old girl was brave enough to hop on a ride called Terminal Velocity, a ride that drops Guests over 100 feet into a net, without the use of safety harnesses.

As she took that leap of faith on that fateful summer day, her life would forever change as the operator in charge of the netting did not place the net for her to be caught in time and safely as she dropped.

The girl fell directly onto the concrete, resulting in her back and pelvis breaking. She was rushed to the hospital were she miraculously lived with other numerous serious injuries.

The Park was later sold after her parents filed a lawsuit and the operator was charged with negligence. But it seems the Park has been bought out and will be opening under a retheming.

Our final incident took place at a place no one really thought such an accident could be possible – Disneyland Resort in California.

On January 3, 1984, a 48-year-old woman was unfortunately and sadly tossed from one of the bobsled cars.

She was then immediately hit by the following bobsled, resulting in an instant decapitation. 20 years prior, on the same ride in the same amusement Park, another death happened as a 15-year-old boy from Maples of Long Beach got on the ride with his friends.

Although details are a bit hard to recover, but according to his friends and officials, the boy stood up on the bumpy ride, resulting in him hitting his head hard enough for him to be thrown out of the bobsled.

The boy was unconscious when paramedics arrived. He was rushed to the hospital and put on a ventilator, where the he sadly passed away four days later.

One should always stay alert and aware of what they are doing, especially if you get on a ride that is bumpy and unsteady, which means you stay put and keep your hands and feet inside the ride vehicle at all times.

The tragic incidents mentioned above are sad in nature and our hearts go out to those who lost someone at a theme Park due to an accident, a fire, or anything else outside of their power.

Even still, theme Parks are happy places that no one should feel unsafe. Don’t use the most horrifying amusement park accidents above as a reason to never visit an amusement Park.

Instead, use the most horrifying amusement park accidents as a way to educate yourself as to what to look out for and what not to do when visiting your favorite places on Earth.