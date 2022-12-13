Fire Breaks Out at Closed Six Flags Theme Park

It was just reported that a fire broke out at the Six Flags Great America theme park in Chicago, Illinois. The location of the fire was a maintenance building that caught fire at the major theme park late Monday evening.

Six Flags Great America reported the fire to the local fire department, which was called to the amusement park after smoke and fire were spotted on the roof of the previously-mentioned maintenance building.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to put out the fire very quickly, leaving the building with minimal damage, stated Six Flags Great America. No one was injured during the incident. The theme park remains closed for the winter season.

Six Flags Entertainment is home to several theme parks all across the country. The theme parks are strategically located in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, St Louis, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Buffalo, Washington D.C., Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, Lake George, and Massachusetts. This includes locations like Six Flags Magic Mountain and Great Adventure.

