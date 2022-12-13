Criminal Act Caught in Disney, Guest’s Car Nearly Destroyed

One Guest shared their experience (and photos) of witnessing a hit-and-run going down at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Even though Walt Disney World is supposed to be “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” the real world can often creep in in unexpected ways. Sure it’s completely expected to have to deal with intense crowds and the brutal Florida heat, but other things can also happen despite the promise of a perfect day.

Of course, bad things happen at the Parks, too, and recently, a few Guests had an incredibly bad day when they returned to their car in the parking lot.

At EPCOT, a “hit and run” occurred, leaving a clean, nice-looking vehicle practically destroyed. A post was shared online by a Disney fan who witnessed the incident unfold. The post reads as follows:

“If you are parked in Epcot Journey 6 tonight (12/10) we saw the van that hit you and left my number with security.

****update owner contacting me ad filing a report. It was a white Ford transit van and they looked and drove away****”