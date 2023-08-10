Mickey Mouse Better Watch Out, American Icon Set to Headline New Coaster and Expansion

Exciting news ahead as an American icon gears up to take center stage in a new coaster and expansion. It seems that Mickey Mouse might have some competition to watch out for.

Theme parks in America are constantly racing to provide the fastest rides and most exciting attractions for the whole family, creating fun experiences for the young and the young at heart. These new experiences often put popular characters and franchises at the center of the project, like Disneyland Resort with Avengers Campus and Universal Orlando Resort with Minion Land, and an upcoming project is going to give Mickey Mouse a run for his money.

The most famous resident of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is about to have some serious competition, as a beloved American icon is set to headline an all-new expansion, including a first-of-its-kind coaster.

In an exciting announcement made earlier today, Kings Island revealed that the amusement park in Mason, Ohio, is set to welcome a delightful addition that promises fun-filled experiences for Guests of all ages.

Kings Island announced an all-new expansion of the Park’s award-winning Planet Snoopy kids’ area, set to bring even more fun for families visiting the Mason amusement park with an all-new family coaster, interactive play areas, and more featuring Snoopy, the Peanuts gang, and the Beagle Scouts.

The upcoming Camp Snoopy expansion will be home to the brand-new family coaster Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers. The new coaster will race forward and backward, taking Guests on a soap box race with a whole new twist, reaching speeds of up to 36 miles per hour. Kings Island describes the upcoming coaster as follows:

Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers takes the classic fun of a soap box racing derby to a whole new level as both parents and kids climb aboard their favorite Peanuts-decorated soap box coaster car and are hoisted up a 70-foot hill to the starting line. As Snoopy waves the checkered flag, riders will be released and launched forward onto a track full of exhilarating twists and turns, passing the camp lookout station, racing toward the finish line up ahead. And, just as they think they are about to cross it, the entire train of soap box cars will roll backward, traversing the same course, now in reverse!

Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers will be Kings Island’s 16th coaster and the first coaster inspired by the American icon to be designed by Vekoma, making it a first-of-its-kind for Snoopy and Peanuts fans. You can take a first look at the upcoming coaster in the video below:

Additionally, the new Camp Snoopy expansion will be home to Beagle Scout Acres, “an area where kids can run, crawl, play or relax with the family in a shaded comfortable space.” And members of the Peanuts gang will lead Guests into interactive “Camptivities,” like raising the flag up the flagpole, lighting a campfire, or making the camp bugle sound.

Camp Snoopy is set to open in 2024 at Kings Island, and Inside the Magic will continue to bring you the latest updates in this fun new expansion!

Are you excited about the new Camp Snoopy expansion coming to Kings Island? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!