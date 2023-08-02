High-Speed Coaster Faces Immediate Shutdown After Finding “Hidden Passenger”

A “surprise Guest” shocked parkgoers and employees after causing an immediate ride shutdown at a popular theme park — a wild ride, for sure.

Unruly behavior and frustration seem to be on the rise at theme parks and amusement parks across America, with Guests shamelessly exposing themselves online, endangering others’ lives, blatantly breaking theme park rules, and even causing severe changes to theme park policies nationwide. But just when we thought we had seen it all, a famous amusement park recently reported a jaw-dropping incident that caused an immediate ride shutdown.

While theme park employees are trained to handle the most common situations and ensure the safety of themselves and all Guests when enjoying a day at the Parks, parkgoers and employees were shocked to find out they had been riding one of the most thrilling attractions in an Ohio amusement park with an extra passenger, endangering their life and putting others at risk.

Per a Fox News report, Guests visiting Cedar Point — a popular amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio — last month were shocked to find out they had been riding one of the Park’s fastest and most extreme attractions with a stowaway Guest.

Millenium Force became the stage for commotion after Guests and employees spotted a wild duck stuck behind a seat aboard the coaster that reaches speeds of up to 93 miles per hour and towers above 300 feet in height. The “hidden Guest” immediately caused a temporary stop at the high-speed coaster while employees assessed the situation.

Theme park officials assume the stowaway Guest snuck onto the coaster after it was already in motion. In an email addressed to Fox News Digital, Tony Clark, spokesman for Cedar Point, stated, “It appears the duck may have flown into the ride vehicle at some point while it was in operation.”

While theme park employees quickly arrived at the scene, one particular Guest reportedly took the situation into her own hands, bravely removing the duck from the attraction and carrying it with her as she exited the ride. Cedar Point called the incident “a wild ride, indeed.”

Fortunately, no Guests (or animals) were harmed during the incident. And while the shutdown was not caused by a Guest brainlessly ruining the ride for everyone this time, the bizarre incident isn’t any less shocking.

Ironically, this isn’t the first time wild animals have caused a scene at a popular theme park. Inside the Magic has reported on wild animals interrupting the parades at Disneyland Resort and stealing from Guests at Walt Disney World Resort, not to mention the horrifying truth surrounding wildlife in the Florida Resort.

