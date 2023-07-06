Theme park employees were reportedly “nonchalant” and had “no urgency” to get a high-speed roller coaster fixed after a dramatic incident.

Carowinds recently became the stage of a terrifying incident involving one of the amusement park’s most popular and thrilling coasters, Fury 325. On June 30, 2023, a Guest captured and shared a video of the roller coaster operating with a massive crack in one of its support beams, representing an extreme risk for Guests aboard the coaster.

Fortunately, the coaster was quickly shut down by theme park officials for inspection, and no Guests were reported injured following the video. However, Jeremy Wagner — the man who captured the viral video and alerted theme park employees of the incident — recently came forward, accusing Carowinds employees of being “nonchalant” and making him feel “there was no urgency” in getting the coaster fixed.

In a recent interview with CNN, Wagner said the amusement park’s staff were unconcerned when he warned them about the damaged support beam, adding that the coaster continued to operate when he had returned to his vehicle after picking his children up from the Park, and was probably shut down only after he had called the local fire department to alert them of the potential accident.

“I thought it was a joke,” commented Wagner when recalling the incident. “Even after they had me AirDrop the video, the guest-services person walked off and said, ‘I’ll send this to somebody.’ And they just turned around and walked off, you know, nonchalant,” he continued.

Wagner commented that, despite his experience, he has no reservations about visiting the amusement park again with his friends and family. “I would like to trust their safety protocols,” the man added.

Earlier today, Carowinds executives released an official statement, firmly addressing the incident and doubling down on the Park’s commitment to the safety of all Guests and employees. You can click here to read more about Carowinds’ statement regarding the incident on Fury 325.

Have you ever been to Carowinds? What was your experience at the theme park like? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!