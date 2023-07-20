Cast Member Reveals the Most Common Crime at Disney World

Fans don’t like to think of crime taking place at The Most Magical Place on Earth. Even though Walt Disney World Resort is where most Guests go to escape reality, violence, theft, trespassing, and other criminal activity occasionally make their way into the Disney Parks.

Some families return to parked strollers to find missing toys and snacks, assuming that opportunist Guests took advantage of the chance to steal. This definitely happens – but one former Disney Cast Member alleges that, more often than not, the culprit is not who Guests would expect.

Thomas (@dappermanatee) recently shared multiple incidents of thievery he witnessed at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The twist? Squirrels were the ones responsible:

“You’ve probably seen videos where in tourist areas like New York, seagulls will just walk into a store, take a candy bar, and walk out,” Thomas said. “That’s because they’ve seen people do it. They know where it’s at. They know what’s going to happen to them. So they’re not afraid to walk in and take that candy bar.”

“Disney Squirrels… they’ve lived their entire lives around popcorn, candy,” he continued. “One of the best places to see this happen is over at The Seas With Nemo & Friends, in the stroller parking area. You see, there’s an open field area on the other side of a fence… Those squirrels, they live in the trees way over there where Guests can’t get to.”

Thomas explained that the squirrels run into stroller parking, snatch snacks from unsuspecting families, and return to safety.

“I’ve seen them unzip backpacks, pop coolers open, and, my personal favorite, when people leave their buckets of popcorn right in the stroller,” Thomas said. “I’ve seen squirrels take the entire bucket and work it over the fence.”

“Don’t leave food in the stroller,” he concluded. “…You ever seen a squirrel carry a turkey leg? I have.”

If this happens to you, speak with the nearest Disney Cast Member. They might be able to make some magic for those lost snacks!

Have you ever witnessed an animal stealing from a stroller at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

