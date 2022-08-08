Squirrel With Cigarette Steals Joey Fatone’s EPCOT Show

Disney’s Eat to the Beat concert is part of this year’s EPCOT Food and Wine Festival. The line-up includes musical stars such as Kris Allen and David Cook, Boyz II Men, Hanson, and most recently, Joey Fatone.
Joey Fatone is best known for being a member of the boyband NSYNC. He also came in second place on the ABC reality show Dancing with the Stars n 2017.
Fatone visited Walt Disney World this past weekend and put on a show at EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat concert. He brought along some friends, including James Murray from Impractical Jokers. Yesterday, a very special Guest made an appearance, even surprising Joey Fatone himself — a squirrel with a cigarette!
It’s almost too bizarre to believe, but the incident was caught on camera, which you can see below or by clicking here. The TikTok user wrote:
Joey Fatone and a Squirrel with a cigarette #epcot #joeyfatone #eattothebeat #disneyparks #wdw #foryourpage #disneyworld #disneypov #disneytiktok #Vlog #waltdisneyworld
@waltdisneyworldparks
Joey Fatone and a Squirrel with a cigarette #epcot #joeyfatone #eattothebeat #disneyparks #wdw #foryourpage #disneyworld #disneypov #disneytiktok #Vlog #waltdisneyworld
According to other Disney fans, this is not the first time this squirrel has made an appearance. In fact, he even has a name — Stanely! One user commented on the video:
His name is Stanley and he loves to be up there when there’s a show going on!! This isn’t his first visit 😂
This certainly was a surprise, not only for fans watching the show, but for Joey Fatone himself!
Here is the EPCOT Eat to the Beat concert line-up for the remainder of the season:
Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project
Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross
Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply
Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue
Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook
Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)
Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)
Sept. 23-24 – BBMak
Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)
Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.
Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills
Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special
Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean
Oct. 28-31 – Hanson
Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men
Were you visiting EPCOT recently? Did you see Joey Fatone and Friends? Let us know in the comments below.