Squirrel With Cigarette Steals Joey Fatone’s EPCOT Show

Disney’s Eat to the Beat concert is part of this year’s EPCOT Food and Wine Festival. The line-up includes musical stars such as Kris Allen and David Cook, Boyz II Men, Hanson, and most recently, Joey Fatone.

Joey Fatone is best known for being a member of the boyband NSYNC. He also came in second place on the ABC reality show Dancing with the Stars n 2017.

Fatone visited Walt Disney World this past weekend and put on a show at EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat concert. He brought along some friends, including James Murray from Impractical Jokers. Yesterday, a very special Guest made an appearance, even surprising Joey Fatone himself — a squirrel with a cigarette!

It’s almost too bizarre to believe, but the incident was caught on camera, which you can see below or by clicking here. The TikTok user wrote:

Joey Fatone and a Squirrel with a cigarette #epcot #joeyfatone #eattothebeat #disneyparks #wdw #foryourpage #disneyworld #disneypov #disneytiktok #Vlog #waltdisneyworld

According to other Disney fans, this is not the first time this squirrel has made an appearance. In fact, he even has a name — Stanely! One user commented on the video:

This certainly was a surprise, not only for fans watching the show, but for Joey Fatone himself!

Here is the EPCOT Eat to the Beat concert line-up for the remainder of the season:

Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project

Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross

Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply

Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue

Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook

Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)

Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)

Sept. 23-24 – BBMak

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)

Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.

Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills

Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special

Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 28-31 – Hanson

Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men

Were you visiting EPCOT recently? Did you see Joey Fatone and Friends? Let us know in the comments below.