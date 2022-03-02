Access Hollywood Filming At Universal Orlando Teasing Possible Major News

If you’ve been walking around Universal Orlando Resort lately, you might have noticed some film crews making their way with you.

Access Hollywood, the popular entertainment TV show that has been running now for more than three decades, has been filming at Universal Orlando now for three days.

Over the course of those days, Guests have reported seeing celebrities as well as tons of Universal Orlando characters ranging from the Minions to DreamWorks Animation characters to Scooby-Doo and the gang, and many others.

Just recently, Twitter account @UniversallAdd shared a photo of Joey Fatone interviewed by Maro Lopez and Kit Hoover at Universal’s City Walk.

Joey Fatone being interviewed by Mario Lopez & Kit Hoover for Access Hollywood!

Joey Fatone being interviewed by Mario Lopez & Kit Hoover for Access Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/ET7PpfdDKS — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) March 1, 2022

Joey Fatone, who is known for his work in the popular boy band NSYNC, got his start at Universal Orlando. He played Wolfman in the Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue at Universal Studios Florida before eventually moving to the roles of Dracula and Phantom of the Opera.

There is not much known on the Access Hollywood feature and what it will be about, but the organization prides itself on being a source of breaking entertainment news and keeping up with the hottest trends.

Could it be that Universal Orlando unleashes some major breaking news on the feature like the opening date of its new rumored Minions attraction or more major news on the Epic Universe? It certainly seems likely that we hear something of major importance when the feature airs in the future.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida. Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

Don’t forget to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, located at both Universal Parks, to experience Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and then venture to Diagon Alley where you can experience Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts at Universal Studios Florida.

Do you use Prime Parking when visiting Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Also, in the latest Universal Parks News, the Epic Universe is currently under construction and set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?