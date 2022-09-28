Amusement Park Making History with Exciting New Attraction

It’s a big time to be a roller coaster enthusiast, as SeaWorld Antonio announced a history-making attraction.

No matter which theme park you visit, you’re bound for a great experience. Whether it’s Universal Studios, Disney World, Six Flags, or Knott’s Berry Farms, you are sure to have fun.

However, one amusement park gets slightly looked over when thinking about thrilling rides.

The SeaWorld suite of Parks contain some truly thrilling rides and attractions, but recently, the company announced a brand-new ride that will make history.

The San Antonio theme park unveiled Catapult Falls a few days ago. While the ride may not look like anything too special, Catapult Falls will be the world’s first launched flume coaster, combining the thrill of a roller coaster and the excitement of a water flume ride.

As stated on the official SeaWorld website: “Family adventure begins in 2023 with a splash at SeaWorld San Antonio on the all-new Catapult Falls! Experience the rush of the world’s first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America. Feel the anticipation, and then hang on tight as the world’s steepest flume coaster drops you over the falls and into the rapids. This is unlike any expedition you’ve taken before. Don’t miss the rise-and-fall of river thrills your family will never forget, only at SeaWorld San Antonio!”

The ride boasts some impressive features. Firstly, this will be the world’s first launched flume coaster as well as the world’s steepest flume ride. Catapult Falls will also have the distinction of being North America’s only vertical lift flume attraction.

Catapult Falls will take Guests up a vertical lift elevator that will lift riders up seven feet per second to a height of 55 feet before you race down the steepest drop of any flume ride, a staggering 53 degrees. This will leave Guests speeding down the chute at 37 miles per hour.

