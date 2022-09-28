Amusement Park Making History with Exciting New Attraction

in SeaWorld

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment

Credit: SeaWorld

It’s a big time to be a roller coaster enthusiast, as SeaWorld Antonio announced a history-making attraction.

sea-world-antonio
Credit: SeaWorld

Related: Disney World Attraction Permanently Removed Days Early

No matter which theme park you visit, you’re bound for a great experience. Whether it’s Universal Studios, Disney World, Six Flags, or Knott’s Berry Farms, you are sure to have fun.

However, one amusement park gets slightly looked over when thinking about thrilling rides.

sea-world-antonio
Credit: SeaWorld

Related: Business Confirms It Will Be Closing Disney Location Next Year

The SeaWorld suite of Parks contain some truly thrilling rides and attractions, but recently, the company announced a brand-new ride that will make history.

The San Antonio theme park unveiled Catapult Falls a few days ago. While the ride may not look like anything too special, Catapult Falls will be the world’s first launched flume coaster, combining the thrill of a roller coaster and the excitement of a water flume ride.

As stated on the official SeaWorld website: “Family adventure begins in 2023 with a splash at SeaWorld San Antonio on the all-new Catapult Falls! Experience the rush of the world’s first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America. Feel the anticipation, and then hang on tight as the world’s steepest flume coaster drops you over the falls and into the rapids. This is unlike any expedition you’ve taken before. Don’t miss the rise-and-fall of river thrills your family will never forget, only at SeaWorld San Antonio!”

sea-world-antonio
Credit: SeaWorld

The ride boasts some impressive features. Firstly, this will be the world’s first launched flume coaster as well as the world’s steepest flume ride.  Catapult Falls will also have the distinction of being North America’s only vertical lift flume attraction.

Catapult Falls will take Guests up a vertical lift elevator that will lift riders up seven feet per second to a height of 55 feet before you race down the steepest drop of any flume ride, a staggering 53 degrees. This will leave Guests speeding down the chute at 37 miles per hour.

Are you excited about this new ride?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!